Technology News
loading

Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products

Amazon customers will now see over 25,000 products with a 'Climate Pledge Friendly' label.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2020 16:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products

Amazon delivers about 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint

Highlights
  • Amazon was under pressure to take action on climate change
  • The company had said in June it would launch the Climate Pledge Fund
  • Last year, Bezos had pledged to make Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040

Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer, announced the launch of a climate-friendly program on Wednesday to help customers shop for sustainable products, as part of its commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2040.

Customers will now see more than 25,000 products ranging from grocery, household, fashion, beauty, and personal electronics with a 'Climate Pledge Friendly' label, Amazon said in a statement.

"With 18 external certification programs and our own Compact by Design certification, we're incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations," Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said.

Amazon, which delivers about 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint, had faced protests from environmental activists and was under pressure from its employees to take action on climate change.

The company had said in June it would launch the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,130 crores) venture capital fund that will invest in companies across industries to help reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development.

Last year, Bezos had pledged to make Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040, the first major corporation to announce such a goal, and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from US vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Climate Pledge
Huawei Chairman Urges US to Reconsider 'Attack' on Global Supply Chain
Android TV 11 Announced With Privacy, Performance Improvements

Related Stories

Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  8. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
  9. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  10. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  2. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  3. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  4. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  5. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
  6. Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report
  7. Opera for Android, Desktop Browsers Get Redesigned Sync Capabilities
  8. Google Discontinues Paid Chrome Extensions After Temporary Suspension in March
  9. Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products
  10. Huawei Chairman Urges US to Reconsider 'Attack' on Global Supply Chain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com