Technology News
loading

Amazon’s Kindle Publishing Service Saw Twice as Many New Authors in India in 2020

The bestselling self-published genres in 2020 included Health, Mind and Body, Society, and Politics and Philosophy, among others.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2021 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon’s Kindle Publishing Service Saw Twice as Many New Authors in India in 2020

Amazon is attracting young Indian authors towards its self-publishing service

Highlights
  • Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing was used by several Indian authors
  • The service enabled authors to self publish their ebooks
  • Amazon is hosting its Pen to Publish contest to reward budding writers

Amazon on Thursday announced that authors joining its self-publishing service Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) in India doubled in number in 2020, compared to 2019. The US giant didn't provide any numbers to detail its claim, though it did highlight that the pandemic has encouraged several new budding authors to embrace self-publishing and choose writing as an alternative career option. Amazon is also hosting the fourth edition of its KDP Pen to Publish contest to recognise and encourage aspiring authors jumping into the bandwagon of the digital publishing medium.

In 2020, Amazon said that Indian writers who used KDP published their books across genres including Literature and Fiction, Society, Politics and Philosophy, and Mystery and Thrillers. The bestselling self-published genres in the year included Health, Mind and Body, Society, Politics and Philosophy, Romance, Literature and Fiction, and Business and Investing.

“Many of these writers were able to turn to self publishing into either a completely alternate source of livelihood, or supplement their income,” Vaishali Aggarwal, Head, Amazon KDP – India, told Gadgets 360 over a call. “And some of those who are completely making it a source of their livelihood, we call them as authorpreneurs.”

The Amazon KDP service currently supports five Indic languages, namely Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil. Amazon doesn't have any concrete plans to expand that support to new languages, though it said that thousands of authors published in regional Indian languages to reach readers globally.

“Self publishing authors who are using KDP are able to reach with their books to millions of readers across the world,” Aggarwal said.

In 2019, Amol Gurwara, Country Manager for Kindle Content India, Amazon, had told Gadgets 360 that there were more than one lakh authors from the country who have signed up on the KDP service. The company, however, didn't share any new numbers.

To monetise writing of new authors, Amazon has KDP Select under which it provides up to 70 percent of royalty to authors in addition to providing them access to promotional events. The authors being selected under the KDP Select programme also get a chance to be featured on the Prime Reading selection and Kindle Unlimited.

Amazon is taking entries for the fourth edition of KDP Pen to Publish contest until March 10, 2021, to reward new authors self-publishing their ebooks through KDP. All ebooks entering the contest will be available on the Kindle apps as well as Kindle e-readers.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon KDP, Amazon, Amazon Kindle
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today at 12:30pm: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon’s Kindle Publishing Service Saw Twice as Many New Authors in India in 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Poco M3 First Impressions
  5. From Samsung and LG, to OnePlus and Realme, Why TVs Are Getting Costlier
  6. Fake WhatsApp Purportedly Developed by Italian Spyware Vendor to Hack Users
  7. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  8. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  9. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  10. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones With 18 Hours of Music Playback Launched in India
  3. Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype
  4. Facebook Explains Three-Part Misinformation Strategy, in the Face of Credibility Crisis
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp Blocked by Myanmar Junta as Opposition to Coup Grows
  7. Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, Fast Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Receiving Their Android 11 Update in India: Reports
  9. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 1 Receiving Updates in India, Other Regions: Report
  10. Nearly 900,000 New Podcasts Launched Worldwide in 2020, Triple From the Year Before: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com