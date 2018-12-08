Amazon Kicks Off Apple Sale With Discounts On 2018 MacBook Air, iPhone X, and More

Amazon India has kicked off a week-only Apple Fest sale with deals and offers on a number of Apple products. The Amazon sale will run from until next Saturday, December 14. The seven-day Amazon sale will offer deals on Apple's smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories, and more.

Amazon Apple sale offers

Amazon claims it is offering discounts worth up to Rs. 16,000 on iPhones along with no-cost EMI options. The iPhone X is available at Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999) along with a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months on all major credit cards. This is similar to the deal we saw during festive season sales earlier this year. Similarly, the iPhone 6S is available at Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900) and the iPhone 6 at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 23,750). Both the phones are available with no-cost EMI options as well. Apart from these, the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and other iPhone models are also available with no-cost EMI options.

The recently launched MacBook Air (2018) is down to Rs. 1,05,900 (MRP Rs. 1,14,900). This is the first time Apple's latest MacBook Air has received a price drop in India since launch, even though it's a temporary drop. Bundled offers include an exchange offer with an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,034 and a no-cost EMI payment option. The 2017 variant now the MacBook Air is also available at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 62,990) along with an exchange offer and a no-cost EMI payment option.

The sixth-generation Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000) during the Apple Fest sale on Amazon. You can get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,960 using the bundled exchange offer. Amazon India has also listed the new Mac Mini models on its platform now, but currently, there are no deals or offers available on them.

The Beats EP (ML992ZM/A) on-ear headphones are also available as Lightning Deals on Amazon right now. The black and blue coloured variants are down to Rs. 5,799 (MRP Rs. 8,000).

Apple and Amazon had recently struck a deal under which Amazon will directly sell Apple products in a number of countries including India. Looking at listings of Apple products on Amazon India, it seems like the deal is starting to take effect in India as well

