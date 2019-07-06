Technology News
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Finalises Divorce With $38 Billion Settlement: Report

Bezos retains 12 percent stake in Amazon worth $114.8 billion and remains the world's richest person.

By | Updated: 6 July 2019 10:36 IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has reportedly agreed to pay a total of $38.3 billion to MacKenzie Bezos

Highlights
  • Jeff Bezos will give MacKenzie Bezos a 4 percent stake in Amazon
  • MacKenzie Bezos has promised to donate half her fortune to charity
  • Jeff Bezos will remain the world's richest man

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalised their divorce Friday to the tune of a $38-billion settlement, Bloomberg News reported. Under the agreement, MacKenzie Bezos, 49, will receive approximately 19.7 million Amazon.com shares, giving her a four percent stake in the company valued at $38.3 billion (roughly Rs. 2,62,163 crores) and landing her at 22nd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the news service said.

A judge in Washington state's King County finalised the divorce. Jeff Bezos, 55, will retain a 12 percent stake and remain the world's richest man.

MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist, has said she would give all of her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her husband as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

She has also promised to donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world's ultra-wealthy philanthropists as a signatory of the Giving Pledge.

The personal life of Jeff Bezos was thrust into the spotlight with the announcement in January that he and his wife were divorcing after 25 years of marriage and the revelation by the National Enquirer that he had been having an affair with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos married in 1993 and have four children. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in their Seattle garage in 1994 and turned it into a colossus that dominates online retail.

Honor Smartphones
