Technology News

Indian-American Activist Storms on Stage, Asks Jeff Bezos to Do Something About Chicken Farms

Amazon doesn't directly own or operate chicken farms but it buys chicken meat from suppliers.

By | Updated: 7 June 2019 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Indian-American Activist Storms on Stage, Asks Jeff Bezos to Do Something About Chicken Farms

Photo Credit: Instagram/ dxepriya

An Indian-American animal rights activist briefly interrupted Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos's on-stage firechat when she rushed on stage and asked Bezos to do something about "chicken farms".

Bezos was in middle of the discussion on Thursday during Amazon's first-ever "re:MARS" conference here when 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley, California, entered the keynote session, went up the stage and shouted: "You are the world's richest man. You're the President of Amazon and you can help the animals".

Saying that she has been inside "Amazon's chicken farms", Sawhney yelled at Bezos to stop the abuses of animals in these facilities.

The security guards quickly surrounded her and took her away as the packed house went silent.

Holding a single white rose and wearing a sort of conference badge, Sawhney was from Direct Action Everywhere (DXE), an international grassroots network of animal rights activists founded in 2013 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Once she was taken away by the security guards, Bezos turned to the moderator and said: "Do you have a response to that?"

According to media reports, Las Vegas police did not confirm if Sawhney was arrested.

Amazon doesn't directly own or operate chicken farms but it buys chicken meat from suppliers that have been previously targeted by the DXE activists.

Earlier this month, an animal rights protester jumped onto a stage and grabbed a microphone from Democratic presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris at a forum in San Francisco.

Direct Action Everywhere said in a statement that the man was an activist who wanted to call on Harris "to support ordinary citizens rescuing animals rather than the factory farms that abuse animals".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Bezos has been interrupted during an open session.

Last month, during Amazon's annual shareholders conference in Seattle, a woman called out to Bezos to return a product that was purchased from the e-commerce platform.

Taking advantage of the open question-and-answer round with Bezos, the woman who is also an Amazon shareholder tried to return a purchase directly to the CEO.

Bezos, although surprised, handled the situation with ease and satirical humour.

"My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a routine task. Anybody else have anything they need to return?" quipped Bezos.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Priya Sawhney
Jessica Jones Season 3 Trailer Sets Up the New Villain of the Final Season
Honor Smartphones
Indian-American Activist Storms on Stage, Asks Jeff Bezos to Do Something About Chicken Farms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review
  2. Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Today Again via Flipkart, Realme.com
  3. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  4. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  6. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  7. Amazon’s Mind the Malhotras Makes Very Little Effort to Be Original
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  9. Hackers May Glean Your Password by Listening to How You Type on Your Phone
  10. Poco F1 Price in India Temporarily Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 17,999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.