Technology News
loading

Amazon Seeks US Approval to Deploy 4,500 Additional Satellites for Internet Project

Amazon asked the FCC for approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 November 2021 10:30 IST
Amazon Seeks US Approval to Deploy 4,500 Additional Satellites for Internet Project

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon is trying to take on Elon Musk's SpaceX with its Project Kuiper

Highlights
  • Amazon has asked for an approval to deploy a total of 7,774 satellites
  • In 2020, FCC approved the Project Kuiper plan
  • Elon Musk's SpaceX has deployed more than 1,700 satellites

Amazon.com is seeking approval from US communications regulators to deploy more than 4,500 additional satellites as part of the company's effort to deliver broadband Internet to areas around the world that lack high-speed service.

Amazon had said previously it planned to spend at least $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,200 crores) to build 3,236 such satellites through its Project Kuiper programme. Late on Thursday it asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for approval to deploy a total of 7,774 satellites for the project.

On Monday, Amazon asked the FCC for approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022.

Amazon said in its filing the satellites "will serve households, hospitals, businesses, government agencies, and other organisations around the world, including in geographic areas where reliable broadband remains lacking."

"Although connectivity has improved on a global basis, only 51% of the global population, and 44 percent of the population of developing countries, are online," the company filing said.

In 2020, the FCC approved the Project Kuiper plan for the constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites to compete with the Starlink network being built out by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Amazon has sparred with Musk, recently accusing the billionaire of ignoring a variety of government-imposed rules.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk are rivals in the private space launch business. Bezos' Blue Origin had challenged the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's decision to award a $2.9 billion (roughly Rs. 21,500 crores) lunar lander contract to SpaceX but a judge rejected the challenge on Thursday.

SpaceX has deployed more than 1,700 satellites.

Earlier this week, the FCC approved Boeing's application to launch and operate 147 satellites to provide high-speed broadband internet access.

Boeing first filed with the FCC in 2017 seeking approval to deploy a V-band Constellation of mostly low-Earth orbit satellites.

Boeing said this week it "sees a multi-orbit future for satellite technologies. As the demand for satellite communications grows, diversity will be required across orbital regimes and frequencies to satisfy unique customer demands."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Project Kuiper, US FCC, satellite internet
Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
SolarWinds Investors Allege Board Knew About Cybersecurity Risks Ahead of Massive Breach

Related Stories

Amazon Seeks US Approval to Deploy 4,500 Additional Satellites for Internet Project
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  2. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  3. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  4. Pixel 6 Pro Brings Google to Top 10 List in DxOMark Smartphone Camera Ranking
  5. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Dhamaka, Red Notice, Tiger King 2, and More on Netflix India in November
  10. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
#Latest Stories
  1. SolarWinds Investors Allege Board Knew About Cybersecurity Risks Ahead of Massive Breach
  2. Amazon Seeks US Approval to Deploy 4,500 Additional Satellites for Internet Project
  3. Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT Series Records India’s Highest-Ever NFT Bids at Nearly $1 Million
  4. Bitcoin Transactions Boost Square’s Quarterly Profit by Almost 60 Percent
  5. Twitter Now Allows You to Listen to Spaces Without an Account
  6. Xiaomi Debuts Loop LiquidCool Technology for Phones With Twice the Heat Dissipation of Traditional Chambers
  7. Volocopter Air Taxis Promised to Be Flying in Rome by 2025
  8. WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps Start Showing ‘Meta’ Branding
  9. Pinterest Q3 Revenue Up 43 Percent as Ad Spending Booms in Holiday Rush
  10. iPhone 13 Third-Party Screen Replacement Disables Face ID, Move Could Shatter Repair Industry: iFixit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com