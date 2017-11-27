Amazon India Unveils Startup Challenge on Launchpad Anniversary

Amazon India on Monday collaborated with hardware accelerator HAX and crowd-funding community Kickstarter to announce Startup C-Cube - a multi-level challenge for the startups that will commence in Bengaluru on December 5.

"We are happy to bring Kickstarter and HAX to give Indian startups an opportunity to get their ideas noticed at the global stage and arm them with resources to convert these into real business opportunities," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India, in a statement.

The move is expected to bring companies together to work towards building the product startup ecosystem.

The announcement marks the first anniversary of Amazon's flagship programme Launchpad.

"In the past one year, we have been overwhelmed by the response that Amazon 'Launchpad' has received from the start-up ecosystem in India. Business growth of some of the startups on Amazon 'Launchpad' has elicited interest from VCs as well as other funding agencies in the last one year," Tiwary added.