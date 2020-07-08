Technology News
loading

Amazon India Unit Gets Rs. 2,310 Crores in Fresh Funds From Parent

Amazon India in May said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet a surge in online shopping in the country.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2020 13:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon India Unit Gets Rs. 2,310 Crores in Fresh Funds From Parent

Amazon had in May said it would hire 50,000 workers to meet the surge in Demand

Highlights
  • Amazon Singapore made a significant portion of financing, data shows
  • Amazon has invested Rs. 2,310 crores in Amazon Seller Services
  • Amazon has also been expanding its seller network in India

Amazon has invested Rs. 2,310 crores ($308.02 million) in Amazon Seller Services, an Indian unit, strengthening the business at a time when more people shop online in a bid to avoid crowded public places.

Amazon Singapore made a significant portion of financing, data from business intelligence firm Tofler showed.

The company's Indian arm in May said it would hire 50,000 temporary workers to meet a surge in online shopping in the country.

The company, which competes with Walmart's Flipkart in India, has also been expanding its seller network in the country.

Indian laws allow foreign e-commerce companies to operate as "market places," connecting buyers with sellers online.

As India went into lockdown, Amazon encouraged small shops to join as sellers on its platform in a bid to boost local businesses and expand its reach.

Jeff Bezos-led Amazon in January announced a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,495 crores) investment to bring more than 10 million small businesses online in India by 2025.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Jeff Bezos
Airborne Coronavirus: Japan Supercomputer Suggests Changes to Travel, Work Amid Threat

Related Stories

Amazon India Unit Gets Rs. 2,310 Crores in Fresh Funds From Parent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  3. Poco M2 Pro Review
  4. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
  7. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
  9. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile Getting, Livik Map, New Features Today With 0.19.0 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. US Said to Probe Allegations TikTok Violated Children's Privacy
  2. Amazon India Unit Gets Rs. 2,310 Crores in Fresh Funds From Parent
  3. Airborne Coronavirus: Japan Supercomputer Suggests Changes to Travel, Work Amid Threat
  4. H.266/VVC Video Compression Standard Debuts, Claimed to Cut Streaming Data Use by Half Even on 4K, 8K Videos
  5. RedmiBook 16, RedmiBook 14 II With 10th Gen Intel CPUs, GeForce MX350 GPUs Launched by Xiaomi
  6. Instagram Taps TikTok Creators in India as It Begins Testing Reels
  7. LG GX Soundbar Launched, Features Super Slim Design and Dolby Atmos Support
  8. Firefox Send File Sharing Feature Suspended Over Rise in Malware Hosting, Report Button to Be Integrated
  9. Amazon Prime Video Profiles Now Available Worldwide, on More Living Room Devices
  10. Panasonic CEO Says Tesla's Elon Musk a 'Genius' Who Can Be 'Overly Optimistic'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com