Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon India to Install Solar Rooftops at Fulfilment, Sort Centres

 
, 06 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon India to Install Solar Rooftops at Fulfilment, Sort Centres

In its global initiative to generate clean energy, e-commerce major Amazon India on Tuesday said it will install 8,000-kilowatt (kW) rooftop solar panels at its fulfilment centres and sortation sites in the country by year-end to make them self-sustaining. The company has so far installed close to 1,600 kW of solar power panels at its two fulfilment centres in Delhi and Hyderabad, it said in a statement.

It plans to expand the initiative to another five fulfilment centres and two sortation sites located in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, while further expanding existing capacity in Delhi. "By the end of 2018, we plan to expand this installation to an additional seven Amazon operations sites in India," said Akhil Saxena, vice-president, customer fulfilment, Amazon India.

With this deployment, Amazon India expects to generate solar energy close to 8,000 kW by the end of this year, according to the release. The investment in solar energy systems in India is in line with Amazon's vision to deploy solar systems on 50 fulfilment and sortation centres globally by 2020, it added.

Further, the company said it will plant 10,000 trees around its fulfilment centres in the coming weeks. Amazon India has also extended the initiatives to cover communities around the fulfilment centres, by setting up solar energy systems in four Amazon Cares Community and Resource Centres in Haryana, which provide solar power to support the community programs in these centres all year round, it said. The company has also donated solar energy systems to 19 government schools and one mini-planetarium in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, the release added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, India, Amazon
Uber Jumps Into European Bicycle-Sharing Market
Moto G6
Amazon India to Install Solar Rooftops at Fulfilment, Sort Centres
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo Z5 With Snapdragon 636, Vertical Dual Camera Setup Launched
  2. Moto G6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  3. Jio 4G Download Speeds Continue to Dip in April 2018, TRAI Data Shows
  4. BSNL Monthly Broadband 20Mbps Plans Launched at Rs. 99
  5. Redmi 6 Series Launch Date Is June 12, Xiaomi Confirms on Weibo
  6. Amazon India Celebrates Fifth Anniversary by Offering Cashback
  7. Airtel Upgrades Rs. 399 Recharge to Offer 2.4GB Data a Day
  8. Moto G6 Review
  9. Moto Z3 Play Launch Expected Today
  10. HTC Desire 12, Desire 12+ With 18:9 Displays Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.