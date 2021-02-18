Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon India Responds to Report on Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators as Retailer Group Calls for Ban

Amazon India Responds to Report on Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators as Retailer Group Calls for Ban

Amazon criticised the report as "unsubstantiated, incomplete, factually incorrect.”

By Reuters | Updated: 18 February 2021 10:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon India Responds to Report on Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators as Retailer Group Calls for Ban

The detailed look inside its strategy could deepen the risks for Amazon in one of its key growth markets

Highlights
  • Documents revealed Amazon helped small number of sellers in India prosper
  • Amazon exercised control over inventory of some of the biggest sellers
  • Amazon has been facing increasing scrutiny by Indian regulators

A leading group of Indian retailers on Wednesday urged the government to ban the local operations of Amazon, after Reuters reported the US e-commerce giant has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations.

The report, based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019, provided an inside look at the cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India's government, adjusting its corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions aimed at protecting small traders.

In a statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which says it represents 80 million retail stores in India, said "the shocking revelations" in the Reuters story are "sufficient enough to immediately ban operations of Amazon in India."

The group called on Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to take immediate note of this "important and burning issue and order for a ban on operations of Amazon in India."

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on the trader group's statement. But shortly after CAIT issued its call for the ban, Amazon retweeted the Reuters report, criticising it as "unsubstantiated, incomplete, factually incorrect," without going into specifics. It added that "Amazon remains compliant with Indian laws."

"In last several years, there have been (a) number of changes in regulations; Amazon has on each occasion taken rapid action to ensure compliance. The story therefore seems to have outdated information and doesn't show any non-compliance," Amazon said on its Amazon India News Twitter account.

A spokesman for India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not respond when contacted outside regular business hours.

The Amazon documents revealed the e-commerce company helped a small number of sellers in India prosper, gave them discounts on fees, and helped one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple. The company exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, the documents showed. Government rules announced in 2016 required that an e-commerce platform should "not exercise ownership” over sellers' inventory. Amazon pledges that all sellers operate independently on its platform.

Amazon has been facing increasing scrutiny by Indian regulators, and the detailed look inside its strategy could deepen the risks for the company in one of its key growth markets. Indian retailers, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon's platform largely benefits a few big sellers and that the e-commerce company engages in predatory pricing that harms their businesses.

In a written response to the Reuters story which was published on Wednesday, Amazon said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner, with each seller responsible for independently determining prices and managing their inventory."

The Indian retailer group on Wednesday said the Reuters report "vindicates the stand and arguments" it made in recent years. "The CAIT will raise this issue in a bigger way," the group said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon
Australia Wakes Up to Empty News Feed on Facebook
Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Swaggers Into ‘70s Punk Rock Scene in London

Related Stories

Amazon India Responds to Report on Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators as Retailer Group Calls for Ban
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  3. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  4. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  5. Garmin Enduro Smartwatch Debuts With Solar Charging Support
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch on February 24
  8. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Nearby Share Now Allows Users to Send and Receive Apps via Google Play
  2. Ludo Zenith Game Now Available for Download on Google Play, iOS Release Coming Soon
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Reclaims Title of World's Richest After Elon Musk Slips
  4. Alphabet Driving Unit Waymo Brings Driverless Taxis to San Francisco in New Test
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Others Getting Galaxy S21 Camera Features With One UI 3.1
  6. Clubhouse Emerges as Platform for Thai Dissidents, Government Issues Warning
  7. Google Classroom, Google Meet Gets Updated With Over 50 Features for Students and Educators
  8. Apple Privacy Changes: Mobile Advertising Companies Form Alliance to Help App Developers for Update
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 India Launch Set for February 24, Design Teased
  10. Moto E7i Power India Launch Expected Soon After Being Spotted on BIS Certification Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com