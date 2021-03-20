Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon India Probe: Antitrust Body Says Report Supports Proof of Giving Preferential Treatment to Some Sellers

Amazon India Probe: Antitrust Body Says Report Supports Proof of Giving Preferential Treatment to Some Sellers

CCI announced in January 2020 that it was investigating Amazon and Flipkart following a complaint from a trader group.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 March 2021 10:36 IST
Amazon India Probe: Antitrust Body Says Report Supports Proof of Giving Preferential Treatment to Some Sellers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon has refuted the report and said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller"

Highlights
  • Amazon was accused of helping some sellers on its platform
  • CCI said the report corroborated evidence it had received
  • Indian retailers have long alleged Amazon giving preferential treatment

India's antitrust body on Friday told a court that a Reuters report showing Amazon.com gave preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform corroborated evidence it had received and which had triggered an investigation of the US e-commerce giant.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced in January 2020 that it was investigating Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart following a complaint from a trader group that they were promoting preferred sellers. But the probe into alleged violations of competition law was put on hold as the two firms mounted a court challenge.

While arguing on Friday for restarting the probe, Madhavi Goradia Divan, an Additional Solicitor General of India representing the CCI, read parts of the Reuters report to the judge in the Karnataka High Court, saying it "corroborates what was said" in the original complaint.

The Reuters story, which was published last month, was based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019. It revealed that Amazon for years helped a small number of sellers prosper on its platform, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Divan's statements in court.

Amazon has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner".

The CCI's arguments in the case come after the watchdog this week submitted media clippings, including the Reuters story, as part of its exhibits to the court.

Referring to the Amazon documents cited in the Reuters story, Divan said the CCI's director general of investigations might call for the documents from the company and examine them.

Indian retailers, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon's platform largely benefits a few big sellers and that the e-commerce company engages in predatory pricing that harms their businesses. The company says it complies with all Indian laws.

Divan read to the court from the Reuters story for roughly 15 minutes. This included a finding that some 35 of Amazon's more than 400,000 sellers in India in early 2019 accounted for around two-thirds of its online sales.

She also referred to documents cited in the story that showed Amazon was deeply involved in expanding a big seller on its platform named Cloudtail - in which it has an indirect equity stake - even though it said publicly that Cloudtail gets the same privileges as other vendors.

"Do you do it for all the sellers," Divan said, referring to Amazon. "These are questions that have to be asked."

Following publication of the Reuters story, India's financial-crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, asked Amazon for information and documents related to its operations in the country, Reuters reported last week.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Competition Commission of India, Cloudtail
Apple Ordered to Pay Over $300 Million for Digital Rights Management Patent Infringement
LinkedIn Rebuked by China for Failing to Control Political Content: Report

Related Stories

Amazon India Probe: Antitrust Body Says Report Supports Proof of Giving Preferential Treatment to Some Sellers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G100 Price Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  3. OnePlus 9R India Launch Date Set for March 23, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  5. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro New Renders Surface Online
  7. PUBG Corp Spotted Hiring in India, Is PUBG Mobile Coming Back?
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Sale Next Sale Dates Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  10. Loki Will Also Be in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Clubhouse Sparks Surveillance Fears as It Takes Saudi Arabia by Storm
  2. Mark Zuckerberg Downplays Risk of Apple’s Privacy Policy Changes, Facebook Rallies
  3. LinkedIn Rebuked by China for Failing to Control Political Content: Report
  4. Amazon India Probe: Antitrust Body Says Report Supports Proof of Giving Preferential Treatment to Some Sellers
  5. Apple Ordered to Pay Over $300 Million for Digital Rights Management Patent Infringement
  6. Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Were Briefly Down for Users Around the World
  7. Grammarly's Tone Detection Feature Arrives on Its Android, iOS Keyboard Apps
  8. Google Lens Logo Gets a Complete Redesign to Emphasise Its Camera Function: Report
  9. Redmi K40 Alleged IMEI Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch, Could Arrive as Mi 11X
  10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale on March 24, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com