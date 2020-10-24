Technology News
loading

Amazon Says Refusal to Appear Before Indian Parliamentary Panel a Misunderstanding

Amazon said the inability of its experts to travel "may have been misconstrued and led to a misunderstanding."

By Reuters | Updated: 24 October 2020 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says Refusal to Appear Before Indian Parliamentary Panel a Misunderstanding

head of a parliamentary panel says Amazon's absence from panel could lead to "coercive action"

Highlights
  • Amazon India has refused to appear before a parliamentary panel
  • Coercive action might be taken if Amazon does not appear
  • Indian government is also considering new policy for e-commerce sector

Representatives of Amazon in India have refused to appear before a parliamentary panel reviewing the country's privacy bill, an Indian lawmaker said on Friday, an allegation the US commerce giant said was a result of a misunderstanding.

Meenakshi Lekhi, head of a parliamentary panel which is reviewing the Indian government's Personal Data Protection Bill, had said the officials' refusal to appear before it on October 28 could lead to "coercive action" against the company.

Some industry executives say the bill could potentially hurt foreign tech firms and force them to change how they store data. As part of the panel's deliberations, it regularly holds discussions with technology companies.

"Amazon is doing huge business in India ... If it doesn't appear before the committee, coercive action may be initiated against it," said Lekhi, without explaining what the action could be.

Asked for comment on Lekhi's remarks, Amazon said in a statement it would continue to engage with the panel and there had been a misunderstanding about its position which it will work towards clarifying.

"The inability of our experts to travel from overseas due to travel restrictions and depose before the JPC (joint parliamentary committee) during the ongoing pandemic may have been misconstrued and led to a misunderstanding," the Amazon statement said.

Separately, Facebook representatives appeared before the committee on Friday. Twitter has been asked to appear on October 28, while digital payments firm Paytm and Alphabet's Google are due to appear on October 29, said another lawmaker who is on the panel but did not wish to be named.

The lawmaker added that if a company's executive does not appear before it when asked, it could amount to breach of parliamentary privilege which can even attract a jail term.

India has been drafting several regulations for the technology sector which industry executives say could hurt investment plans of foreign technology giants.

The Indian government is also considering a new policy for the e-commerce sector and to regulate so-called "non-personal" data.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Personal Data Protection Bill, Joint Parliamentary Committee, Google, Apple, Twitter, Facebook
OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Receiving Second Update in October With September's Security Patch

Related Stories

Amazon Says Refusal to Appear Before Indian Parliamentary Panel a Misunderstanding
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Specifications Leak in Detail
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29 With Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  3. PUBG Seems to Be Hiring in India, but That's Not a Hint at a Mobile Comeback
  4. Mi Watch Revolve Review
  5. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Get Second Update in October With Minor Fixes
  6. Redmi Note 10 Series Smartphones Allegedly Spotted on Certification Sites
  7. Micromax 'In' Series of Smartphones to Launch on November 3
  8. Infinix Hot 10 Gets a New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India
  9. LG Wing Set to Launch in India on October 28
  10. Vivo V20 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Says Refusal to Appear Before Indian Parliamentary Panel a Misunderstanding
  2. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Receiving Second Update in October With September's Security Patch
  3. NASA Working to Prevent Losing Too Much of OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample
  4. Facebook, Twitter CEOs to Testify Post US Election, Senate Panel Says
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 29, Brings Discounts on Smartphones, TVs, and More
  6. WeChat US Ban: Judge Denies Latest Government to Remove App From Stores
  7. Facebook May See US Antitrust Charges as Soon as November: Report
  8. Huawei Sound Speaker, Porsche Design GT2 Watch, SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger Launched
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Teardown Shows Both Are Nearly Identical on the Inside
  10. Infinix Hot 10 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com