Amazon India, Future Group Announce Long-Term Distribution Agreement

Amazon India and Future Group agreement focuses on key categories like grocery, general merchandise, fashion, and footwear.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 13:16 IST
Amazon India, Future Group Announce Long-Term Distribution Agreement
Highlights
  • The agreement will expand the reach of Future Retail stores
  • Amazon will become the authorised online sales channel for Future Retail
  • Amazon will ensure participation of relevant stores on its marketplace

In a bid to strengthen its India presence in the wake of an upcoming Reliance Retail competition, Amazon India and the Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail (FRL), part of the Future Group, on Monday announced long-term agreements to expand the reach of Future Retail stores and consumer brands through the Amazon India marketplace.

Amazon India will become the authorised online sales channel for Future Retail stores and FRL will ensure the participation of relevant stores on the Amazon India marketplace, and its programmes, the companies said in a statement.

The agreements focus on key categories like grocery and general merchandise and fashion and footwear.

Future Retail currently attracts over 35 crore footfalls across its retail network like Big Bazaar and Foodhall.

"Amazon and Future Retail share common values of serving customers everywhere in the best possible manner," said Kishore Biyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Future Retail Limited.

"This arrangement will allow us to build upon each other's strengths in the physical and digital space so that customers benefit from the best services, products, assortment and price," he added.

Future Retail Ltd will list on the aAmazon Prime Now' programme, allowing customers to get food, grocery and general merchandise delivery within two hours in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The company will soon list stores like Big Bazaar and Foodhall in more cities on the Amazon India marketplace.

"We are excited about the business collaboration with FRL. FRL's national footprint of stores offering thousands of products across fashion, appliances, home, kitchen and grocery will now be available to millions of customers shopping on Amazon.in, in hours across over 25 cities," said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India.

FRL will augment existing store-infrastructure at its retail outlets for facilitating seamless packaging and pickup of products ordered online.AFRL and Amazon India have already launched this service across 22 stores.

Future Retail is present in more than 400 cities with over 1,500 stores that cover over 16 million square feet of retail space.

Big Bazaar is the flagship chain while small store neighborhood retail chains, EasyDay and Heritage Fresh, operate closer home to customers.

Last year, Amazon agreed to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Biyani's Future Coupons, which owns 7.3 per cent of Future Retail.

According to reports, Future Group's Republic Day 'Sabse Saste Din' sale will also feature on Amazon.

In a separate announcement, Future Consumer Limited (FCL) and Amazon Retail India Private Limited (ARIPL) signed a long-term agreement for distribution of Future Consumer's portfolio of brands online.

Future Consumer has brands and products in multiple categories in food, home care and personal care and beauty space. The brands are also available at more than 1,700 stores across Future Group's retail chains including Big Bazaar, EasyDay, Heritage Fresh, Nilgiris, WH Smith, among others.

"The collaboration with Amazon will expand the reach of our brands to new sets of customers on Amazon India's online marketplace," said Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer Limited.

"We are delighted to have Future Consumer's strong brand portfolio added in, such as Golden Harvest and Desi Atta for staples, ready to eat food from Tasty Treat and dry fruits from Karmiq," said Sameer Khetarpal, Director, ARIPL.

