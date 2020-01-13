Technology News
Amazon India Hit by FIR for 'Hurting' Sikh Religious Sentiments

The FIR was filed against Amazon India for letting a seller put up Golden Temple toilet mats for sale.

By | Updated: 13 January 2020 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter / @mssirsa

Amazon has faced flak earlier as well for letting sellers put such products for sale

Highlights
  • DSGMC chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed the FIR against Amazon
  • He also tweeted the listing of the offensive product on Amazon
  • The e-commerce giant has been asked to issue a global apology

An FIR has been filed against retail giant Amazon India by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa for 'hurting' Sikh community's sentiments for letting a seller put up toilet mats for sale with Golden Temple's image on them, the media has reported.

The e-commerce major has earlier faced flak as well for letting sellers put such products for sale on the platform.

Sirsa took to Twitter and posted a few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it.

"Amazon is showing 'recklessness towards Sikh sentiments'," Sirsa tweeted.

He also urged the e-commerce giant to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology.

Notably, this is not the first time that the retail giant has courted controversy in this issue.

Earlier in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove the "disrespectful products" that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

Prominent community body in the US, the Sikh Coalition, had said that the matter was alerted to Amazon selling doormats, rugs and toilet seat covers with the image of Golden Temple.

