Amazon India Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands

Amazon India Cyber Monday sale marks the last day of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale that started on November 27.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 November 2020 12:18 IST
Amazon India Cyber Monday sale brings discounts on robot vacuum cleaners

Highlights
  • Amazon India Cyber Monday sale is live
  • Customers can get up to 50 percent off on international brands
  • Amazon India Cyber Monday sale has discounts on headphones

Amazon India Cyber Monday sale is underway with discounts across categories and brands. You can get discounts on headphones, game controllers, drawing tablets, projectors, and more. Cyber Monday sale, as the name suggests, will only be valid for today, and marks the last day of the Black Friday deals that started on November 27. Customers can get up to 50 percent off on top international brands like Ecovacs, Akaso, Tribit, Huion, Nibosi, Sojos, and more.

Amazon India Cyber Monday sale

Amazon India is offering up to 50 percent off on international brands during its Cyber Monday sale. If you are looking for headphones or gaming headsets, OneOdio Pro-10 are available for Rs. 1,950, the OneOdio Pro-50 for Rs. 3,600, the Yinyoo KZ ZSN PRO in-ear earphones for Rs. 1,749, and the Rockpapa I20 on-ear headphones that come in two colour options for Rs. 1,577. The Tribit XFree Tune Bluetooth Headphones are priced at Rs. 3,599.

Eksa E900 gaming headphones are available for Rs. 2,050 and the OneOdio A71 gaming headset is going for Rs. 2,399. These are limited time deals and will end in about 12 hours.

In terms of graphic tablets or drawing pads, the Veikk A15 Pro is priced at Rs. 6,005, the Veikk A50 is priced at Rs. 5,693, the Huion Graphics Drawing Tablet H950P is priced at Rs. 4,199, and the Veikk S640 6x4inch OSU Graphic Tablet with Battery-Free Pen can be purchased for Rs. 2,519. For a more advanced experience, the Huion Pro 16 is available for Rs. 33,999.

There are various discounts on USB cables, earphone replacement cushions, car accessories, USB adapters, and more.

The Oraimo SoundPro-2C 10W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is priced at Rs. 999. The Oraimo Tempo-S IP67 waterproof smart watch is priced at Rs. 2,399, and the Necklace-2C in-ear neckband wireless earphones from the same brand are priced at Rs. 999. Tribit StormBox Bluetooth speaker is going for Rs. 4,799.

Additionally, you can get discounts on mobile and tablet accessories like cases, screen protectors, USB adapters, and more.

