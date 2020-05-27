Amazon India announced that it is providing free COVID-19 health insurance to all its sellers in the country. The insurance will cover COVID-19 hospitalisation and treatment as well as ambulance assistance and ICU charges of up to Rs. 50,000 for one year, the e-commerce giant said in a press statement. The company has partnered with insurance company Acko General Insurance to manage the policy delivery and handling of claims and reimbursements. The insurance premium will be fully funded by Amazon India.

This will be available for Amazon sellers who had an active product listing on the Amazon.in site between January 2019 and May 26, 2020. Amazon will provide a seven-day enrolment window to let sellers enrol themselves by providing their particulars and KYC documents.

Sellers will not be required to take any medical tests for the registration of the insurance. Only one person will be covered under the insurance policy, as per the terms and conditions decided by the company.

To claim COVID-19 related hospitalisation and treatment expenses, registered sellers will need to inform Acko, and a standard waiting period of 15 days will be applicable at the start of the insurance policy.

“Good health is the foundation for our sellers to run their business and are rolling out a group health insurance benefit to help them cover for medical expenses in case of hospitalisation and treatment due to COVID-19,” said Gopal Pillai, Vice President Seller Services, Amazon India, in the statement.

“While we sincerely hope none of our sellers need to use this, we want to make sure they have a sense of security and one less thing to worry about and can focus on developing their business.”

Sellers can check the eligibility criteria and other details regarding the insurance by visiting the Amazon Seller Central.

