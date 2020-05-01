Technology News
loading

Amazon Says Biggest Impact of Coronavirus on Its Business Globally Has Been in India

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said the coronavirus-focussed lockdown in India has “cut back a lot” on its offering.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 May 2020 12:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says Biggest Impact of Coronavirus on Its Business Globally Has Been in India

Amazon is struggling hard to generate sales during the lockdown in India

Highlights
  • Amazon CFO has highlighted the company’s tough time during earnings call
  • The e-commerce giant is mainly selling groceries in the country
  • Amazon and Flipkart have urged the government to ease rules

Amazon has seen the biggest impact of the COVID-19 spread on its business internationally in India, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Brian Olsavsky said during its first quarter earnings call on Thursday. The US e-commerce giant that has a strong presence in the country is facing a tough time due to the national lockdown that has temporarily contracted its business to essential items such as home groceries. The coronavirus outbreak has also impacted the delivery fleet of Amazon and other online marketplaces in the country.

“I think the biggest impact internationally has been in India, where of course, we, similar to other companies in India, are now only fulfilling our essential goods such as grocery,” said Brian Olsavsky while answering a question on the difference in behaviour that Amazon has seen globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So that's cut back a lot on our offering, and we will further expand when the Indian government announces that we're allowed to resume operations. So we're in a bit of a holding pattern except for grocery in India,” he added. Other significantly impacted international markets for Amazon included France, where the company has shut down fulfilment centres thanks to a ruling by a French court.

Struggling to generate sales due to lockdown
Amazon and arch-rival Flipkart are currently struggling to generate sales through their online marketplaces due to the lockdown that is in place until May 3. The initial phase of the lockdown, which was imposed on March 24, completely halted the operations for online marketplaces as authorities closed warehouses and forced delivery fleets to stay at home. Things got a little easier in the following days. However, since the government has restricted their operations just to essential items, both Amazon and Flipkart aren't yet able to sell large-ticket products online.

The government did show signs of giving e-commerce companies some relaxation earlier this month, though it u-turned and retained the earlier restrictions. However, both Amazon and Flipkart urged the government to ease sales of non-essential items during the lockdown. The companies also agreed to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) drafted by the government to ensure safe e-commerce operations through their platforms.

Not getting attention for groceries as well
Although Amazon and Flipkart have their grocery businesses to retain some customers and create some revenues, both aren't able to compete with the likes of BigBasket and Grofers that are fulfilling a large amount of grocery demands in the country. New players including Swiggy and Zomato have also joined the race recently to make things even tougher for the two dominating e-commerce companies.

Earlier this week, Amazon partnered with the Indian Railways to start delivering essential orders through Special COVID-19 Trains in the country during the lockdown. The Seattle-based company also launched its ‘Local Shops on Amazon' programme to start listing local shopkeepers and offline retailers as its sellers. But nonetheless, both moves are yet to show positive results to the company.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon India, Amazon.in, Amazon, COVID 19, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Significantly More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Amazon Says Biggest Impact of Coronavirus on Its Business Globally Has Been in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  5. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  6. Amazon Says Biggest Impact of COVID-19 on Its Business Has Been in India
  7. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  8. Thappad, The Goldfinch Out in May on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Huami Amazfit X Fitness Band With Curved Display, 5ATM Rating Launched
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Says Biggest Impact of Coronavirus on Its Business Globally Has Been in India
  2. Microsoft Build 2020 Digital Event Begins May 19, Registrations Now Live for Free
  3. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped, Significantly More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  4. Netflix Removes a Designated Survivor Episode in Turkey
  5. Oppo A92 Image Leak Shows Aurora Purple Variant, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor
  6. Amazon Warns Coronavirus Expenses Could Make It Post First Quarterly Loss in Five Years
  7. Wonder Woman Spin-Off to Come Before Wonder Woman 3, Patty Jenkins Hints
  8. Jio Unveils JioMeet Video Conferencing Platform to take on Zoom, Google Meet
  9. Musk's SpaceX, Bezos' Blue Origin Land Contracts to Build NASA's Astronaut Moon Lander
  10. Apple Sees iPhone Revenues Fall in Q1, as Services and Wearables Help It Grow
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com