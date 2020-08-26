Technology News
loading

Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show

Amazon has been alleged to engage in unfair business practices by the All India Online Vendors Association.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 August 2020 18:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show

Amazon previously said it complies with all Indian laws and treats all sellers equally on its platform

Highlights
  • Amazon has committed $6.5 billion in investment in India
  • Amazon is battling a complex regulatory environment now
  • CCI had ordered an investigation of Amazon and rival Flipkart

A group of more than 2,000 online sellers has filed an antitrust case against Amazon in India, alleging the U.S. company favours some retailers whose online discounts drive independent vendors out of business, a legal filing seen by Reuters showed.

The case presents a new regulatory challenge for Amazon in India, where it has committed $6.5 billion (roughly Rs. 48,319 crores) in investment but is battling a complex regulatory environment.

In January, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation of Amazon and rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices, which Amazon is challenging, according to court filings.

In the latest case, the All India Online Vendors Association, members of which sell goods on Amazon and Flipkart, allege Amazon engages in unfair business practices.

The group alleges that Amazon India's wholesale arm buys goods in bulk from manufacturers and sells them at a loss to sellers such as Cloudtail. Such sellers then offer goods on Amazon.in at big discounts.

"This anti-competitive arrangement...is causing foreclosure of competition by driving independent sellers out of the market," the group alleged in its August 10 filing at CCI, seen by Reuters.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. It has previously said it complies with all Indian laws and treats all sellers equally on its platform.

A Cloudtail spokeswoman said it was in "compliance with all applicable laws in its operations."

Unlike Indian court cases, filings and details of cases reviewed by the CCI are not made public. In the coming weeks, the CCI will review the case and could decide to launch a wider investigation or dismiss it.

The CCI did not respond to a request for comment.

Chanakya Basa, a lawyer for the sellers group, confirmed the case filing with the CCI but declined to elaborate.

India's regulations allow Amazon to operate an e-commerce marketplace where sellers can list goods for a fee.

India tightened regulations last year to deter steep discounts, but small sellers still say Amazon uses complex business structures to bypass restrictions, an allegation the company denies.

The latest case filing, running to more than 700 pages, includes screenshots of product listings on Amazon's website that showed some products, including groceries and detergents, discounted by between 8 percent to 45 percent compared with retail prices visible on the e-commerce website.

The seller group also alleges that Amazon charges lower fees to selected sellers, which effectively makes it difficult for independent online retailers to compete on its website.

Cloudtail, one of Amazon's biggest India sellers, pays a fee to Amazon of 6.3 percent for electronic products, while independent sellers pay roughly 28.1 percent, the group alleged in its filing.

Amazon has said it helps to provide an e-commerce platform in India to more than 650,000 sellers who make their own pricing decisions while listing goods.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Antitrust case, Online discounts
Tenda AC21 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 7,999
Oppo Reno 4 Lite With Helio P95 SoC, Oppo CPH2135 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Subscribers May Have to Pay Rs. 100 per 1GB Data
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
  3. Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  5. OnePlus Bringing Floating Window Option to Gaming Mode on OxygenOS
  6. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  8. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  9. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  10. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report
  2. Xiaomi Posts Revenue Growth in Pandemic-Hit Second Quarter
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 to Launch With 64GB Storage Variant as Well as 32GB: Report
  4. Google Play Found to Have 23 ‘Fleeceware’ Apps Luring Customers Into Paying Exorbitant Subscription: Sophos
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s to Be Available Once Again on Amazon.in, Samsung Shop From Thursday: Price in India, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Lite With Helio P95 SoC, Oppo CPH2135 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show
  8. Tenda AC21 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  9. Huawei, ZTE Patent Appeals Dismissed by UK Supreme Court
  10. Uber Launches 24x7 Auto Rentals in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com