Technology News
loading

Amazon Increases Paid Sick Leave Due to Coronavirus

The company also announced creation of an Amazon Relief Fund -- starting at $25 million.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 12 March 2020 10:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Increases Paid Sick Leave Due to Coronavirus
Highlights
  • Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for quarantined workers
  • The company also announced creation of an Amazon Relief Fund
  • It is already providing unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employee

Amazon on Wednesday beefed up paid leave for workers quarantined due to the Novel Coronavirus or diagnosed with the COVID-19 illness.

The company also announced creation of an Amazon Relief Fund -- starting at $25 million -- to serve as a pool of grant money for independent delivery drivers, seasonal employees and others losing paychecks due to the pandemic, according to the global internet retailer.

"Effective immediately, all Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two-weeks of pay," the firm said in an online post.

"This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost pay."

Amazon is already providing unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of this month.

The firm is based in Seattle, Washington, the state which has emerged as the US epicenter of the virus with 24 deaths there so far.

Amazon partners and seasonal workers will be able to apply for relief fund grants to cover two-weeks' pay "if diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine by the government or Amazon," according to the company.

"Additionally, this fund will support our employees and contractors around the world who face financial hardships from other qualifying events, such as a natural disaster, federally declared emergency, or unforeseen personal hardship.

Amazon has almost 800,000 full-time employees worldwide.

The company confirmed last week that one of its Seattle employees had been quarantined after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Amazon Relief Fund
Coronavirus: White House, Tech Industry Meet to Discuss Response
E3 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns, Online Announcements Being Explored

Related Stories

Amazon Increases Paid Sick Leave Due to Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  2. Realme X50 Pro 5G Review
  3. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  4. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says on Early Disney+ Rollout
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  6. Vu Premium 4K TV Range Launched in India
  7. 'Samsung Killer' Escobar Fold 2 Is Actually a Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
#Latest Stories
  1. On Faraway Planet, It's Cloudy With a Chance of Liquid Iron Rain
  2. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  3. E3 2020 Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns, Online Announcements Being Explored
  4. Amazon Increases Paid Sick Leave Due to Coronavirus
  5. Coronavirus: White House, Tech Industry Meet to Discuss Response
  6. Facebook Announces Project17 Initiative With Aim to Close Gender Data Gap
  7. Disney+ Hotstar App in Beta Test, Hotstar Says, on Disney+’s Early Rollout in India
  8. Realme Band to Go on Sale Today, Again: Price in India, Offers
  9. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  10. Escobar Fold 2 Is Samsung Galaxy Fold With a Golden Skin, YouTuber Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.