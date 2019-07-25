Technology News
loading

Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says

Amazon said the company's retail revenue make up less than 4 percent of US retail sales.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that he supported the Justice Department's efforts to look into Amazon because the tech giant has "destroyed the retail industry."

"I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, they've destroyed the retail industry across the United States, so there's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said during an interview on CNBC. "There's areas where they've really hurt small businesses." (Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

Mnuchin made the comments one day after the Justice Department announced it was opening a wide-ranging antitrust review of "market-leading online platforms," an unprecedented inquiry that could heighten calls for Amazon, Facebook, and Google to be broken up.

Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said the company's retail revenue make up less than 4 percent of US retail sales, and less than 1 percent globally.

"Small and medium-sized businesses are thriving with Amazon," she said in an email. "Today, independent sellers make up more than 58 percent of physical gross merchandise sales on Amazon, and their sales have grown twice as fast as our own, totalling $160 billion in 2018."

The company added that "the vast majority of retail sales - 90 percent - still occur in brick-and-mortar stores according to the US Census Bureau."

Mnuchin is one of several former board members being sued by Sears Holding for allegedly stripping the retailer of billions of dollars as it spiraled into bankruptcy. Sears, the more than a century-old American icon, filed for bankruptcy last year after years of mounting losses during private equity ownership.

Mnuchin's role on the boards of Sears and the hedge fund ESL Investments have come under political scrutiny in recent months. Earlier this year, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said they were "deeply concerned by the financial engineering" that occurred while Mnuchin served on the retailer's board. The members of Congress have called on Mnuchin to offer more details about his role in the company and its pension plans. Representatives for the Treasury Department did not respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Mnuchin told CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin that he was eager to hear the attorney general's recommendations for Amazon. When asked if Amazon's market dominance could be likened to Walmart's a decade ago, Mnuchin said the cases were different.

"In a way it's the same and in a way it's different," he added. "People had those concerns about Walmart. As you see, Walmart developed a business where small businesses could continue to compete with them. And look, Walmart ceded a lot of the retail business to Amazon."

Amazon reported $232.9 billion in sales last year, up 31 percent from the year before. Walmart, meanwhile, had $514.4 billion in annual revenue, a 2.8 percent increase from the year before.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Steven Mnuchin
Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  3. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  4. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  6. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  7. Byju's to Replace Oppo on Indian Cricket Team Jersey
  8. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  9. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  2. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  3. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
  4. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
  6. Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
  7. Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
  8. Asus ZenFone 6 Android Q Beta Programme Announced, Recruitments Now Open
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e Start Receiving July Android Update: Report
  10. Password Stealing Malware Attacks Rise 60 Percent in First Half of 2019: Kaspersky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.