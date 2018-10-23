With Amazon Great Indian Festival sale Diwali 2018 edition set to kick off, the online marketplace has started revealing some of its biggest upcoming offers. Most of these will be similar to the deals and offers we saw during the company's first festive season sale earlier this month. Nevertheless, this is still a great opportunity for those who missed out on the first round of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. On the other side, Flipkart will also run its Festive Dhamaka Days on the same dates, so you will have plenty of options to choose from in you are in the market for a mobile, furniture, electronics, or anything else. Here's everything that we know about the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals revealed so far on mobiles

Amazon India will be bringing back some of its popular smartphone deals from the first Great Indian Festival sale. These include the Samsung Galaxy A8+ at Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900), Xiaomi Mi A2 at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499), Honor 8X at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999), Honor Play at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) and the Redmi Y2 at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499). If you missed any of these in the last sale, you'll have another chance to grab them this week.

The online marketplace is also offering lowest ever price on the Honor 7C at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 12,499). The Vivo V9 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) while the Redmi 6 Pro will be sold at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 11,499) in this week's sale.

In addition, all smartphones sold during this week's Great Indian Festival sale will be eligible for a free screen replacement for a period of one year. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options, bundled exchange offers, and guaranteed exchange prices with up to 70 percent value. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users and Citibank credit card users can also receive 10 percent additional cashback.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals revealed so far on electronics

Apart from smartphones, Amazon India will also offer a bunch of deals on electronics. Amongst the products that will be available at a discount include, Fuji Instax 8 instant camera at Rs. 2,700 (MRP Rs. 5,590) (this is inclusive of payment offers), Epson L360 ink tank printer at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,399), Boat BassHeads 225 earphones at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 999). Select laptops will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 30,000 and a 3TB external hard drive by Western Digital will be available at Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 9,290). Amazon is also teasing a price under Rs. 30,000 for the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm.

This week's Great Indian Festival sale will also include discounts worth up to 80 percent on TVs and appliances. Amazon will offer 48-hours installation in select areas along with the usually bundled offers. All TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines sold during this week's Great Indian Festival sale will come with a free 1-year extended warranty as well.

As always, we'll be covering the best deals from the Great Indian Festival sale right here. Make sure you visit Gadgets 360 when the sale goes live.