Amazon Great Indian Sale Is Coming Back Again on These Dates

The online festive season sales aren't over yet. After a successful sale earlier this month, Amazon has just announced that the second round of its Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 24. The sale will offer customers another chance to grab their favourite products at a discount just before Diwali. The next Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin at midnight on October 24 and will go on until 11:59 pm on October 28. Amazon India claims the second wave of its festive season sale will include a number of exclusive launches and offers.

The five-day sale Amazon sale will include deals and offers on smartphones, LED TVs, home appliances, consumer electronics, and a lot more. Amazon will continue to offer no-cost EMI options for Bajaj Finserv EMI card users as well as major debit and credit card users. This time, the online marketplace has tied up with ICICI Bank and Citibank to offer 10 percent cashback on purchases made during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon Pay users can receive a cashback worth Rs. 250 on topping up their accounts with Rs. 5,000 or more. All new Amazon customers will also get free shipping during the sale.

Amazon India has revealed that the Redmi 6A will go on a flash sale every day during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon's Fire TV Stick and the third-generation Echo smart speakers will also be available at attractive discounts. Apart from these, select Alexa-enabled devices will be available at up 70 percent discount. For Kindle users, Amazon will offer bestselling books at Rs. 19 while the Kindle Unlimited subscription will be available at Rs. 1,499 (usually Rs. 2,388).

The edition of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2018 that concluded earlier this week offered discounts on OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, and other smartphones. The second round of Amazon's Great Indian sale could offer similar discounts, if not better. In case you missed out on the last sale, this might be a good opportunity.

As always, we'll be bringing you the best deals from Amazon's next big festive season sale right here, so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 when the sale begins.