Amazon's Great Indian Sale is coming back this month. The sale will kick off from January 20 and will go on until January 23. The four-day sale promises big deals on smartphones, laptops, cameras, headphones, appliances, and a lot more. The Great Indian Sale will include great deals from lakhs of sellers, according to Amazon. The online marketplace has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to its customers during the Amazon sale.

While the Great Indian Sale will begin from January 20, Prime members will have early access to the Amazon sale starting 12 noon on January 19. That's 12 hours before everyone else can get their hands on the deals on the Great Indian sale.

To ensure customers can easily pay for their large purchases, the Amazon sale will be offering no-cost EMI payment options on over 10 crore products during the Great Indian Sale. Select credit card and Bajaj Finserv users will be eligible for no-cost EMI options.

Amazon has started teasing some of its upcoming deals from the Great Indian Sale. The online marketplace is promising an 'unbeatable exchange offer' on the OnePlus 6T, 'lowest ever' price on the Redmi Y2 and the Huawei Nova 3i at a 'never before price'. Amazon is also promising special offers on the Honor 8X. The company hasn't revealed any specific prices or discounts yet.

The company claims its customers can expect deals from some major brands including Apple, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, LG, Philips, and others on the Great Indian Sale.

Electronic items will be available with discounts worth up to 60 percent during the sale, according to Amazon. Laptops, headphones, cameras, and other products will be a part of the sale. In case you're looking to start your year with electronics, the sale seems like a good time to grab a few decent products at a discount.

The Amazon sale will also offer TVs and appliances at up to 50 percent off during the Great Indian Sale. Select televisions will sell with discounts worth up to Rs. 40,000.

Over 50 lakh books will be available at discounted prices during the Amazon sale while video game consoles will be available with no-cost EMI options. In case fitness is on your agenda this new year, over 2,000 fitness and sports products will also be a part of the Great Indian Sale.

Amazon's own products such as the Kindle e-readers, Fire TV Stick, Echo speakers, and others will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 3,000 during the sale. No doubt Amazon's sales are a good time to grab Amazon products which normally sell without any major discount.

We'll be covering the best deals from Amazon's upcoming Great Indian Sale so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 once the sale goes live.