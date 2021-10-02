Winters is around the corner and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will start on Saturday, October 3rd, for everyone and on Friday, October 2nd, for Prime members. You can shop your wishlist and enjoy amazing discounts on a wide range of categories, so you can make the most of this Amazon sale.

If winters bother you then this is the best time to shop all the winter appliances that'll help you stay cosy even during the chilling breeze. We've created a list of all the home appliances that help you prep up for the unbearable winters, ahead of winters that too without making holes in your pocket. Find out all the home appliances that'll help your remains warm and shop them all during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Metal Body 4 Star Water Heater

To ease the herculean task of taking shower in winter you need to invest in a geyser. This geyser from Bajaj comes with a capacity of 15l and is made of strong and sturdy materials. The copper element ensures the efficiency and durability of the product. This geyser is further equipped with Titanium armour technology, adjustable thermostat, swirl flow technology and child safety mode which makes it a must-have for winters.

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Water Heater usually retails at Rs. 9,650 but you can enjoy up to 40 percent off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L here

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Fan heaters are super affordable solutions to keep yourself cosy during winters. This fan heater from the Orpat brand is made of high-quality plastic metal and is equipped with a 100 percent pure copper wire motor for durability. It comes with two heat settings — 1,000W and 2,000W that help you with the adjustments of the heat intensity. It also comes with thermal cut-off features that prevent overheating, adding to the safety.

This fan heater is usually sold for Rs. 1,150 but during the sale, you can avail upto 20 percent off on the same.

Buy Orpat 2000W Fan Heater here

Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

Oil-filled radiators or oil filled room heaters are a much safer and durable option when it comes to room heaters. This Morphy Richards Oil Filled Radiator comes with nine fins to provide uniform heat distribution and ensures the heat quickly reaches the farthest corners of the room. It comes with a trip-over safety feature that helps prevent spillage and overheating. Other features like the adjustable thermostat and castor wheels, that adds to its utility. You should consider buying this oil filled heater as it does not burn oxygen and comes with two years product warranty.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this Morphy Richards Oil Filled Radiator can prove to be a great deal, as it retails at Rs. 11,799 but during the sale you can get up to 40 percent off.

Buy Morphy Richards OFR 2000W here

Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket

If room heaters are not your cup of tea, then you can consider buying an electric bed warmer. This Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket claims to warm the bed in just 20 minutes. It comes with an auto cut function that prevents overheating. Electric bed warmers are not just great for cosy naps, but it also helps in reducing the pain of sore muscles and aches. This is an energy-saver option that one can opt to buy if not looking for investing room heaters.

Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket retails at Rs. 1,999 but you can get it at up to 40 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket here

5. Siemens WT46G402IN Font-Loading Condenser Tumble Dryer

This tumble dryer from Siemens can prove to be very helpful during chilling winters for clothes drying due to lack of sunlight and other climatic conditions. This tumble dryer comes with Duo-Tronic Sensors that monitor moisture levels and temperature to ensure proper dryness of clothes. The quick programs and features like auto-dry, anti-vibration, anti-crease and sensitive drying system help in taking care of the fabrics so that you can enjoy a fresh and toasty warm jumper even during winters.

This tumble dryer of 8kg capacity retails at Rs. 54,490. You also get to enjoy 2 years product warranty. If this has been on your wishlist for a long, then you can shop it during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale as you might get up to 25 percent off on the retail price.

Buy Siemens Front Loading Condenser Tumble dryer here

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.