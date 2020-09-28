Ahead of the festive season, Amazon has begun teasing the arrival of the Great Indian Festival sale on its site. This sale is teased to be ‘coming soon' and Amazon hasn't announced the exact dates yet. The e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for all debit and credit card purchases, including EMI transactions. As is the norm, the sale will begin early for Amazon Prime members. The Prime subscription costs Rs. 999 for a year and Rs. 129 for one month.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon has published a dedicated page to tease the arrival of the Great Indian Festival. This page teases that mobiles and accessories will be listed at ‘never before prices' with offers like no-cost EMIs, exchange discount, and total damage protection. Other electronic accessories will also be offered with price cuts and exchange discounts. Amazon hints at special launches in this category. The electronics and accessories category will see discounts of up to 70 percent.

The TVs and large appliances category will see offers like extended warranty, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers. Amazon is also offering scheduled delivery and installation on all large appliances. The e-commerce site notes that there will be up to Rs. 13,500 off on exchange of old goods, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv credit and debit cards. Bajaj Finserv will also offer a credit limit of Rs. 1 lakh.

There will be price cuts on Amazon's Echo smart speaker range, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle range as well. Amazon will introduce combo offers for its products as well. Apart from all of this, the Amazon Great Indian Festival will see up to 60 percent off on Home and Kitchen products, up to 70 percent off on clothing and accessories, up to 50 percent off on food and gourmet category.

To promote its Amazon Pay wallet, the e-commerce giant has introduced daily rewards of up to Rs. 500 for shoppers during the sale period. Amazon should unveil more details regarding the deals soon.

