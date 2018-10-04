The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to kick off on October 10, but the e-commerce giant traditionally opens it up for Prime members a tad earlier than the normal audience. This year as well, Prime members get early access to the sale starting from 12 noon on October 9 itself. For the rest, the Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin from 12am IST on October 10. Prime members will also be able to participate in an exclusive flash sale of the Mi TV Pro series at 9pm IST on October 9, and be the first ones to get a chance to buy the Vivo V9 Pro as well. Apart from smartphones and electronics, all Amazon devices (Fire TV Stick, second-gen Echo speakers, Kindle e-book readers) will see price cuts and deals.

The Amazon sale will end on October 15, and the almost week-long festival brings a lot of advantages for Prime members. Apart from early access and the Mi TV Pro series flash sale, the much-awaited Vivo V9 Pro will be launched for Prime members first. The Vivo V9 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 during Amazon Great Indian Festival (official price is Rs. 19,990). Other smartphones that will see a price cut include the Redmi Y2, Honor 7C, Huawei Nova 3i, Honor Play, Realme 1, and Vivo Y83 as well. OnePlus 6 will be available for a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 (a price cut of Rs. 5,000), and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be up for grabs with extra discount on exchange.

Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 2,400 cashback when Prime members shop using Amazon Pay balance. Furthermore, topping up of Amazon Pay balance gets an additional Rs. 300 cashback as well. Also, there is 10 percent instant discount for SBI debit and credit card holders. Prime members in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad can avail 2-hour delivery on popular deals via the Prime Now app as well.

As mentioned, the newly launched Mi TV Pro 32-inch and 49-inch series will go on sale for the first time for Prime members exclusively on October 9 at 9pm IST. Amazon notes that the Fire TV Stick and second-gen Echo devices will be available at discounted rates, but details on that haven't been revealed.

Apart from this, Amazon is adding new titles to Prime Video, such as 'Karwaan', 'Dhadak', 'Fanney Khan' and Prime Original series 'Homecoming' starring Julia Roberts. Amazon has also partnered with Swiggy, Yatra, BookMyShow and Urban Clap to offer cashback and give exclusive offers to Prime members.

"As we enter the festive season, we are thrilled to bring back the 12 hours of early access to the Great Indian Festival exclusively for Prime members. Members can enjoy the best deals on smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics, home & kitchen products, fashion and more including the new Mi TV Pro series. No celebration is complete without blockbuster entertainment and we have a great lineup of video titles launches and specially curated music playlists for members to enjoy this festive season, Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement.

To ensure faster checkout during the sale, Amazon Prime members are recommended to fill in address and payment details in advance. Prime membership is offered at Rs. 129 per month and Rs. 999 per year, and you can purchase it here.