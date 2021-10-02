Amazon Great India Festival Sale is starting from Saturday, October 2 for Amazon Prime members, and from October 3 for everyone else. There are great deals on a number of products, and although we usually think of smartphones and laptops, these kitchen gadgets are no less essential, so the sale is a great chance to pick up on some deals and save some money, while upgrading your gear. We bring you some must-have kitchen appliances and tools that you can shop for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Apart from the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale discounts, you can also enjoy additional cashback on Amazon Pay, no-cost EMIs and instant 10 percent off on HDFC cards and make the most of this Amazon sale.

HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33 Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

This digital weighing scale from HealthSense is equipped with touch-sensitive buttons and a large display with a blue backlight. The upgraded touch buttons help prevent the accumulation of dirt and dust on the body. This digital weighing scale can weigh up to 5,000g. This weight scale is easy to use and ideal for measuring the ingredients so you can mix them with accurate proportions to end up with perfectly baked delicacies.

With this digital weighing scale, you will also get one free bowl that is made of food-grade material and AAA batteries along with a 1-year warranty. This digital weight scale retails at Rs. 1,899 and during Amazon Great Indian Festival Day Sale 2021 the prices can go down and you can enjoy up to 60 percent off on the same. Wait no more and steal this deal without any delay.

Philips HR3705/10 300-Watt Hand Mixer

This Philips Hand Mixer is made of high-quality plastic which is durable and sturdy. It comes with two pairs of stainless-steel strip beaters and stainless-steel dough hooks that can easily attach to the hand mixer, so you can make perfect fluffy whipped creams, smooth batters and more. The five different speeds plus turbo setting allows you to keep control of the speed while preparing the batters for a variety of recipes. Its lightweight and ergonomic design make the mixing of ingredients easy, quick and comfortable.

This Philips Hand Mixer is one of the bestsellers on Amazon and is priced at Rs. 3,999, but during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale you can grab this hand mixer at a big discount. Another additional advantage is you can also enjoy no-cost EMI on select bank cards.

Xacton Baking Mat

This silicone non-stick fondant mat from Xacton is made of food-grade silicone that is heat resistant, non-stick, odourless, non-absorbent, and flexible which makes it safe for use. It is also non-toxic as it does not fade the colour and thus can be safely used multiple times. The mat has circular and square marks which help to achieve the accurate size of pizza and pastries. The mat can be safely used in microwaves. This silicon mat is stretchable which makes it durable and long-lasting.

This baking silicon mat retails at Rs. 499 and during this Amazon Festival Sale you can shop the mat at up to 40 percent discount.

Borosil PRO 42 L OTG

This OTG is equipped with a six-stage heating function and convection function ensures uniform and faster heating that allows you to perfectly bake or toast your delicacies. It comes with adjustable temperature control, an automatic power indicator, and a 90-minute mechanical timer which help you use the machine conveniently. It also comes with additional accessories like rotisserie spit, removable crumb tray, grill rack, handle for trays, rotisserie handle that turns your baking dreams into reality.

This Borosil OTG is priced at Rs. 11,999 and if you wish to start your baking passion, then during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale you can shop this kitchen appliance at up to 40 percent discounted rate.

U-Taste 18/8 Stainless Steel Measuring Cups and Spoons Set

Made of high-quality stainless steel, this set of measuring cups and spoons is a must-have when looking for accurate proportion measurements of ingredients. The set comprises 5 measuring cups and 5 measuring spoons, and all of these have a thick handle which makes it handy.

The retail price of the measuring set is Rs. 2,699 but during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can shop the same at heavy discounts.

