Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Everything You Need to Know

, 22 October 2018
Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is coming back this week

Highlights

  • The Great Indian Festival sale will run from October 24 to October 28
  • Deals and offers will be available on hundreds of products
  • ICICI Bank and Citibank card users can avail payment offers

Amazon is bringing back its Great Indian Festival sale back this week. The second wave of the sale will begin on October 24 and will go on until October 28. In a tweet, Amazon India claims its festive season sale is back on 'public demand'. This time around the online marketplace has tied up with ICICI Bank and Citibank to offer extra 10 percent cashback on purchases made during the sale. If you missed out on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale earlier this month, you'll get another chance to grab your favourite products. Amazon India is likely to bring back its best deals from the previous sale, according to a banner on its website. Unlike the last sale, Amazon India hasn't confirmed yet if Prime members will get an early access to this week's sale, though that is almost certainly going to be the case.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top deals previewed so far

Amazon India has started offering a sneak peek at the upcoming deals and offers during this week's Great Indian Festival sale. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ will be available at Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 2,000 over the normal value. The Redmi 6A will be available in a flash sale every day during the Great Indian Festival sale at 12 pm. Amazon is also teasing a deal on Boat's BassHeads earphones at less than Rs. 500 (MRP Rs. 999).

In addition, Amazon will also offer a guaranteed exchange price of up to 70 percent on select smartphone models purchased during the sale. Customers will also receive a free screen replacement for a period of one year when they purchase a smartphone during the Amazon sale this week. Some smartphones will be available with a bundled exchange offer that will come with extra Rs. 6,000 discount over the normal exchange value. The online marketplace will list over 5,000 products from more than 150 brands in the electronics category at a discounted price during the upcoming sale.

Amazon India will also offer up to Rs. 30,000 discount on select laptops during the Great Indian Festival sale. The online marketplace will also offer flash sales on over 500 products under its 'Crazy Deals' banner. LED TVs and home appliances will also be available with exchange offers with up to Rs. 22,000 in instant discounts. Amazon's own products such as the Fire TV Stick, Kindle e-readers, and Echo smart speakers will be available at discounted prices. These promotional sales are the perfect time to grab these Amazon products.

How to grab the best deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

  1. Sign up for Amazon Prime, if you haven't already. Amazon Prime is a paid membership program that offers early access to sales, free priority shipping, free access to Prime Video and Prime Music, and more.
  2. Create a wishlist on Amazon. This will help you keep a track of what products you're looking to buy and if they're available at a discount. You'll receive a notification on the mobile app if anything on your wishlist goes on a Lightning Deal.
  3. Pay with ICICI Bank credit and debit card or a Citibank credit card to get an extra 10 percent cashback on your purchases. Amazon will reveal the finer details of this offer once the sale goes live.
  4. No-cost EMI options work well for high-value purchases. These will be available on select debit and credit cards.
  5. You can load Rs. 5,000 in your Amazon Pay account and receive extra Rs. 250 balance instantly.
  6. Compare prices on Flipkart before making a purchase, since its Festive Dhamaka Days sale will be on at the same time and they're likely to match prices on top products.
