Technology News
loading

Amazon Says Its Festive Sale Brought Orders From 99.4 Percent of India

Amazon also said that customers from over 15,000 pin codes joined Amazon Prime.

By | Updated: 5 October 2019 10:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Says Its Festive Sale Brought Orders From 99.4 Percent of India

Amazon has claimed that during the Great Indian Festival sale it received orders from over 500 cities

Highlights
  • Amazon has said nearly 15,000 sellers more than doubled the sales
  • Smartphone category saw 15 times growth during the festive sale
  • Echo devices received a record 70 times growth

Aiming to gain a bigger pie of the $5 billion opportunity this festive season, Amazon.in on Friday said it received orders from 99.4 percent of pin codes in India as over 65,000 sellers from more than 500 cities received orders in just five days of its Great Indian Festival sale.

The e-commerce firm in a statement added that nearly 15,000 sellers more than doubled the sales while millionaire sellers including crorepati sellers now exceed 21,000 sellers in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon also said that customers from over 15,000 pin codes joined Amazon Prime. The company said it witnessed over 88 percent new customers from small towns.

"The first wave of the Great Indian Festival was our biggest celebration ever with Amazon.in. Orders from 99.4 percent pin codes, over 65,000 sellers from more than 500 cities receiving orders in just five days and customers from over 15,000 pin codes joining Prime," said Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India.

According to market research firm Forrester, online retailers in India are expected to generate about $4.8 billion in sales from September 25 to October 29. About 80 percent of these sales were to happen between September 29 and October 4.

In the smartphone category, there was 15 times growth led by brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Xiaomi, and Vivo on Amazon.in.

"OnePlus recorded over Rs. 700 crore in sales while Samsung saw a growth of 5 times compared to the Great Indian Festival 2018 led by stellar performance of the [Galaxy] M Series and good demand for Samsung [Galaxy] A series and Samsung [Galaxy] Note 9," said Amazon.in.

The platform saw as many Apple iPhone models flying off the shelves during this year's sale period as compared to total year-to-date (YTD) sales.

Smart home Echo devices saw a record 70 times growth -- biggest sale ever for Amazon devices.

Large appliances category saw an 8 times growth. Almost half of the sales came from lower tier towns powered by brands like Godrej, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

"We are excited to see that small businesses across India are embracing technology to find success with Amazon by serving customers with the largest selection of products at great value and convenience," said Agarwal.

Amazon Fashion saw a 5 times jump -- led by shoes with a 6 times increase followed by apparel at 4 times which sold more than 1 million units within 24 hours of the sale going live.

Consumers took the EMI route to fulfil their wishes, Amazon added. "Number of customers shopping using EMIs was 1.5 times of Great Indian Festival 2018. New-to-credit customers shopping during Great Indian Festival grew 2 times over the event last year," said Amazon.in.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon.in, Amazon India, Great Indian Festival 2019, Amazon
Apple Sued by App Developer for Alleged Patent Infringement, Antitrust Violation
Flipkart Says Festive Sale Brought 50 Percent Growth in New Customers
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Says Its Festive Sale Brought Orders From 99.4 Percent of India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  2. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Fresh Design With a Hole-Punch Display
  3. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  5. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  6. Vivo U3x With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Redmi K20 Review
  9. Amazon Says Its Festive Sale Brought Orders From 99.4 Percent of India
  10. Vivo U10 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Says Festive Sale Brought 50 Percent Growth in New Customers
  2. Amazon Says Its Festive Sale Brought Orders From 99.4 Percent of India
  3. Apple Sued by App Developer for Alleged Patent Infringement, Antitrust Violation
  4. Samsung Galaxy Home Smart Speaker, Much Delayed, Misses Its Q3 Launch Window
  5. EA’s FIFA 20 Global Series Registration Page Leaked Personal Data of Players, Now Taken Down
  6. BSNL Partners Paytm to Offer Smart Wi-Fi Onboarding Feature Across India: All Details
  7. Google Discloses Android Zero Day Vulnerability on Pixel, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi Phones
  8. YouTube Music to Get Three Personalised Spotify-Like Playlists This Month
  9. Google Pixel 4 to Use Face Unlock for Payments, Include New Google Assistant Features: Report
  10. Huawei Enjoy 10 Leaked Render Suggests a Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.