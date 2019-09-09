Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019 Announced: Here's What to Expect This Year

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2019 promises the 'lowest' prices on a bunch of popular smartphones.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 10:59 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019 Announced: Here's What to Expect This Year

Amazon's first festive season sale, Great Indian Festival, is coming back soon

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is coming back with major offers
  • Amazon hasn't announced any specific dates for its next big sale yet
  • SBI credit and debit card users will get 10 percent extra discount

The festive season is just around the corner which means one thing, the return of major online sales. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is one such sale to mark its return. The online retailer has put up a dedicated landing page for the Great Indian Festival sale 2019 but hasn't disclosed the exact dates for the sale yet. Instead, Amazon has started teasing some of the major offers that will be available during this year's Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2019 will kick off early for Prime members, just like last year. Amazon's festive season sale will offer 'rock-bottom' prices on electronics and 'lowest prices' on select smartphones this year. State Bank of India debit and credit card users will be eligible for an additional 10 percent instant discount.

The Great Indian Festival sale 2019 promises to bring several offers on popular smartphones. Amazon will also offer deals on protection plans and mobile accessories. Mobile phones will be available with no-cost EMI and bundled exchange offers. The online marketplace will also bring extended warranty and exchange offers on select products from the electronics category during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon's landing page for the Great Indian Festival sale also promises 'lowest' prices on books and gaming consoles. The company's own hardware products including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle readers will be available with discounts and bundled offers during the Great Indian Festival sale 2019.

Besides the offers, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will also make it easier to buy high-value items with EMIs on select debit cards and no-cost EMIs for Bajaj Finserv card users. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also receive up to 5 percent reward points.

In the coming days, Amazon is expected to reveal the exact dates for its Great Indian Festival sale this year. The online marketplace may also announce more deals and offers in the days leading up to the sale. Like Amazon, other online marketplaces are also likely to run their festive season sales on a similar timeline, just like the previous years.

Gadgets 360 will bring you the best deals from Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale when it goes live. Stay glued to our updates.

Further reading: Amazon, Great Indian Festival Sale 2019
