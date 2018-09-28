The Amazon sale dates have been announced soon after Flipkart revealed its next Big Billion Days sale will run from October 10 to October 14. To nobody's surprise, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on October 10, though it will conclude a day later, on October 15. The Amazon sale will start on October 10 at 12am IST and end on October 15 11.59pm IST. As is the tradition, the Amazon sale will host deals and offers on smartphones, large appliances and TVs, home and kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery and beauty, consumer electronics and more. Just like last year, Prime members will get early access to these deals, and SBI debit and credit card holders will get 10 percent instant discount in the Amazon sale. Those who top up their Amazon Pay balance will get Rs. 300 in the form of cashback.

The six-day Amazon sale will try to ease the customer's purchase woes by offering no-cost EMI options from several banks as well as Bajaj Finserv, and EMIs on ICICI, HDFC, and Axis Bank debit cards. To check your eligibility for debit card EMI, head here. Amazon also promises exchange offers, and total damage protection on varied smartphone purchases. Top brands include OnePlus, Google, and more. Other electronic items like laptops, cameras, speakers, and more will see price cuts, and fast delivery options. Amazon assures 48 hours installation of TVs and appliances, and No Cost EMI options on this category as well. Furthermore, Amazon notes that clothing from top fashion brands will see a minimum of 50 percent off.

This year, Amazon made the announcement of the Great Indian Festival through the Amazon Festive Home - a space that showcases all the items that will be available for sale on the website during the six days. The Festive Home will also include the new Echo models announced in India last week, as well as the Alexa-controlled IR remote that lets users control their TV with voice commands. Along with these, Alexa-enabled devices such as Harman Kardon Allure, Jabra Elite 65T, Motorola Verve, and Eufy Genie will be showcased in the Festive Home.

To make the most out of the sale, we recommend that users register and fill in address and payment information beforehand. Amazon is sure to reveal details on the deals to expect in the coming days, and we will list them in detail. Stay Tuned.

"As our customers prepare for the festive season, the Amazon Festive Home is an introduction to the kind of selection we have in store for them from India's biggest brands. Not only are all the products in the Festive Home from Amazon.in but also supported by us and our partners with innovative financing options, installation and after sales service." Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement.

