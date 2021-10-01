Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Live Blog of the Latest Deals and Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kickstarts on October 3 this year and is offering some of the best deals online. The month-long festive sale promises numerous offers on a wide range of products, from across categories. Before that though, at the stroke of midnight, October 2 — late night on Friday we will see the sale open up for Prime subscribers first.

Expect up to 80 percent off on electronics, accessories, mobiles, TVs, large appliances and more. There will also be discounts on books, fashion, daily essentials, and more. The sale will also bring additional discounts for HDFC bank cardholders, cashback rewards for all, as well as special discounts on Amazon combos. Other than discounts on products, users can also expect gift cards and no cost EMIs.

Amazon's Diwali sale, the Great Indian Festival will have some popular and newly launched smartphones and electronics on offer. Users can get their hands on discounts for a wide range of gadgets and electronics, from Sony soundbars, noise smartwatches, Mi phones, Samsung phones and more.

This will give an opportunity for users to shop for the latest tech on discounted prices. And this is besides the many other offers online. With so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to find the ones that are actually the best deals, and so we've created this page.

This is a live blog for the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where we will constantly update the best deals to keep you updated about the same. We'll handpick some of the most lucrative offers on some of the coolest tech, so you can make most of this annual Amazon sale. If you're tired of refreshing the e-commerce giant's website to find the best deals, then this page is the only one you need to keep checking for the entire sale period. Our live blog will refresh automatically so you can bag the best deals and discounts without facing any tech glitches.