Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Live Blog of the Latest Deals and Discounts

This powerbank from Mi comes in an aluminum casing that is both sturdy and stylish. It is powered with a lithium-ion battery that lends a fast charge (18W). It also offers a two-way fast charge and has multiple ports. Buy it for Rs. 999 during the Amazon sale (MRP Rs. 1,299). Buy Now
2021-10-01T17:16:38+0530
If you are new to smart home appliances, a smart bulb can be the perfect gear to begin with. This one from Wipro offers 16 million colours—to suit every mood, theme or style. It also lets you change colour with music and control brightness to create any desire ambience. The bulb is voice controlled and can be synced with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Its MRP is Rs.2,099 but is available for Rs. 599 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Buy Now
2021-10-01T17:15:18+0530
The cable from boat features a rugged polyethylene braided jacket that lends the product strength and durability. The Micro USB cable is compatible with most android smartphones, Windows phone, tablets, PC peripherals and various other devices. It lends fast charging, quick data transfer as well as optimal ease of use—thanks to the 1.5 metres long cable. Otherwise available for Rs. 799, the cable can be bought for Rs. 299 during the Amazon sale. Buy Now
2021-10-01T17:14:08+0530
This 32GB, dual-sim phone from Redmi boasts of a handful of irresistible features. It has a sharp HD display, enhanced battery life that lasts upto two days on a single charge, splash proof nano-coating, and an octa-core processor that lends it fast speed—features that are all very user-friendly. The phone also has a 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, and a 5MP front camera. Originally priced at Rs. 8,499, the Redmi 9A is available for Rs. 6,999 during the big Diwali sale on Amazon. Buy Now
2021-10-01T17:13:05+0530
The ASUS VivoBook 15 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U, 2.1 GHz base speed, upto 4.1 GHz turbo boost speed, 2 cores, 4 threads, 4MB cache. It has a 4GB onboard memory, and storage of 1TB SATA 5400RPM. It features Intel UHD graphics, Chiclet keyboard with num-key as well as fingerprint security. And although this is a 10th generation laptop, a free upgrade to Windows 11 is available. Originally slated at Rs. 48,990, the laptop will be available for Rs. 32,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.Buy Now
2021-10-01T17:03:44+0530
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kickstarts on October 3 this year and is offering some of the best deals online. The month-long festive sale promises numerous offers on a wide range of products, from across categories. Before that though, at the stroke of midnight, October 2 — late night on Friday we will see the sale open up for Prime subscribers first.
Expect up to 80 percent off on electronics, accessories, mobiles, TVs, large appliances and more. There will also be discounts on books, fashion, daily essentials, and more. The sale will also bring additional discounts for HDFC bank cardholders, cashback rewards for all, as well as special discounts on Amazon combos. Other than discounts on products, users can also expect gift cards and no cost EMIs.
Amazon's Diwali sale, the Great Indian Festival will have some popular and newly launched smartphones and electronics on offer. Users can get their hands on discounts for a wide range of gadgets and electronics, from Sony soundbars, noise smartwatches, Mi phones, Samsung phones and more.
This will give an opportunity for users to shop for the latest tech on discounted prices. And this is besides the many other offers online. With so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to find the ones that are actually the best deals, and so we've created this page.
This is a live blog for the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where we will constantly update the best deals to keep you updated about the same. We'll handpick some of the most lucrative offers on some of the coolest tech, so you can make most of this annual Amazon sale. If you're tired of refreshing the e-commerce giant's website to find the best deals, then this page is the only one you need to keep checking for the entire sale period. Our live blog will refresh automatically so you can bag the best deals and discounts without facing any tech glitches.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement