Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will begin from October 17, the e-commerce giant has announced. This is one day after Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale that is kicking off October 16. However, the Amazon sale will start for Prime members 24 hours early. This means that Prime members will be able to avail deals and discounts of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale a day before other customers. In terms of offers, Amazon will bring offers on various mobile phones and accessories as well as electronics.

Customers making new purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount using HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. There will also be a five percent additional cashback on minimum purchase of Rs. 1,000 specifically for the customers purchasing their first order from the online marketplace.

Amazon will also promote small businesses during the Great Indian Festival sale by offering discounts on their products. Further, devices including the OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be amongst the new launches that will be available for purchase during the festive sale.

As per a dedicated microsite featured by Amazon, the Great Indian Festival sale will bring over 6,000 deals on electronics and accessories. There will also be some eye-catching offers on mobile phones and accessories. Gaming devices will be available during the Amazon sale with up to 55 percent discount. Similarly, Amazon will offer up to 70 percent discount on various software products.

The Amazon sale will also bring up to 50 percent discount on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Further, there will be up to 65 percent discount on TVs and home appliances.

Amazon has also tied up with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options on various products. Furthermore, the sale will bring special HDFC Bank card offers.

There is no word on the end date for Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now but the sale is likely to last 5 days.

