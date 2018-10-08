The festive season in India is just around the corner as Amazon and Flipkart prepare for their biggest yearly sales later this week. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2018 sale will start at 12am IST (Midnight) on Wednesday, October 10 and will end at 11:59pm on October 15. Prime members, however, get 12 hours of early access starting at 12pm IST (Noon) on Tuesday, October 9. Amazon has now gone ahead and revealed offers and discounts that it will be offering during its upcoming sale, which commences in a couple of days. A 10 percent discount is applicable on payments via SBI debit cards. Let's get into the details.

Starting off with one of the most popular categories on the online marketplace, all customers who buy a smartphone from Amazon India during the sale period will be entitled to a free mobile screen replacement. Additionally, total damage protection plans will start at just Re. 1. New customers can avail free delivery, on their first order of any amount, without a Prime membership during the Amazon sale.

Amazon has partnered with OnePlus to offer the latest OnePlus 6 at a starting price of Rs. 29,999, with a price cut of Rs. 5,000, on all variants. This Amazon sale offer comes ahead of an impending OnePlus 6T launch.

In terms of other mobile deals, the Honor 7X will be available for Rs. 9,999, Huawei P20 Lite for Rs. 15,999, Vivo Y83 will be sold for Rs. 13,990, the Moto G5S Plus starting at Rs. 9,999, Honor Play at Rs. 18,999, Huawei Nova 3i at Rs. 17,990, and Samsung's Galaxy S9 starting at just Rs. 42,990. Redmi 6A will be part of a flash sale marathon at its regular price of Rs. 5,999, and Vivo V9 Pro will be made available for the first time, with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. Certain offers on Realme 1 and Redmi Y2 have not been revealed yet.

Mobile accessories in the Amazon sale start at just Rs. 89, with over a lakh products on offer. Power banks start at Rs. 399, mobiles cases at Rs. 99, metre-long data cables at just Rs. 89, and headphones at Rs. 299.

Amazon devices including the Echo range of smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Amazon Kindle will also be part of the sale. Bundled offers with You Broadband, Sony LIV, Hungama, and Yupp TV will be offered for Fire TV Stick buyers. Echo devices will most likely be discounted during the Amazon sale, and 50 percent discount is applicable on Kindle accessories.

As for other electronics, laptops get a discount of up to Rs. 55,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, cameras will be sold with no cost EMIs, and printers get a discount of up to 50 percent. The Mi TV Pro series will be on sale for the first time. A Prime-exclusive sale will start on 9pm on October 9, while others can purchase the new models starting 11am on October 10.

Apart from that, Amazon.in is offering a unified delivery and installation service on TVs and washing machines to schedule both services in a common appointment.

To make things exciting, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will encompass “Golden hours deals” that will be held between 8pm and 12am midnight. There will be app-exclusive deals too, with certain additional benefits. Lastly, October 8, Monday, is the last day to avail a flat Rs. 300 Amazon Pay cashback when you load Rs. 3,000 or more as balance in your Amazon Pay account. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for extensive coverage as Amazon and Flipkart sales begin this week.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.