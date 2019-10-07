Amazon India on Sunday announced the Celebration Special of the Great Indian Festival that brings deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs, and other gadgets. Amazon's new festive sale will kick off October 13 midnight and continue until 11:59pm on October 17. Prime members will be able to grab deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to shoppers during the sale on its credit and debit cards.

During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40 percent off on smartphones, along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI, and more. There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, and more.

As per a teaser page on the website, the Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special sale will also feature Amazon Special launches. Although the e-retailer hasn't shared any specifics at this point, OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be one of the phone going on sale for the first time during the sale.

In addition, the e-commerce giant will also offer up to 60 percent discount on appliances, TVs with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries. Amazon is already teasing some of the deals, like discounts on Mi 50-inch 4K smart TV and Vu 43-inch Ultra full-HD smart TV.

There will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more. Additionally, Amazon will offer discounts on Echo devices, Solimo smart bulbs, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV stick, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, and more.

As mentioned earlier, the Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special sale will start for the prime members at 12pm (noon) on October 12, whereas everyone else will be able to participate in the sale beginning 12am, October 13. The sale will end at 11:59pm, October 17.

