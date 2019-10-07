Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Celebration Special Sale Announced - Here's What You Can Expect

If you missed the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, here's another opportunity to grab discounts on phones, electronics, more.

By | Updated: 7 October 2019 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Celebration Special Sale Announced - Here's What You Can Expect

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special Sale will have offers on a wide range of smartphones

Highlights
  • Amazon's new festive sale will kick off October 13 midnight
  • It will continue until 11:59pm on October 17
  • Prime members will get early access starting 12 noon on October 12

Amazon India on Sunday announced the Celebration Special of the Great Indian Festival that brings deals and offers on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs, and other gadgets. Amazon's new festive sale will kick off October 13 midnight and continue until 11:59pm on October 17. Prime members will be able to grab deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to shoppers during the sale on its credit and debit cards.

During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40 percent off on smartphones, along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI, and more. There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, and more.

As per a teaser page on the website, the Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special sale will also feature Amazon Special launches. Although the e-retailer hasn't shared any specifics at this point, OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to be one of the phone going on sale for the first time during the sale.

In addition, the e-commerce giant will also offer up to 60 percent discount on appliances, TVs with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries. Amazon is already teasing some of the deals, like discounts on Mi 50-inch 4K smart TV and Vu 43-inch Ultra full-HD smart TV.

There will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more. Additionally, Amazon will offer discounts on Echo devices, Solimo smart bulbs, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV stick, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, and more.

As mentioned earlier, the Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special sale will start for the prime members at 12pm (noon) on October 12, whereas everyone else will be able to participate in the sale beginning 12am, October 13. The sale will end at 11:59pm, October 17.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Great India Festival 2019: Celebration Special
Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Celebration Special Sale Announced - Here's What You Can Expect
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Redmi 8, and More Tech News This Week
  3. Realme X2 Pro Will Sport Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio
  4. Joker Sets October Box Office Record With $234 Million Opening Weekend
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Teasers Posted by OnePlus, Amazon
  10. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019: Celebration Special Sale Announced - Here's What You Can Expect
  2. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Joker Box Office: $234 Million Opening Weekend Sets All-Time October Global Record
  4. Mr. Robot Season 4, Episode 1 to Air Tonight on Colors Infinity in India
  5. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  6. The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
  7. Motorola Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Full-Screen Design Leaked in Live Images
  8. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019 Announced: Here's What You Can Expect This Year
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Version Finally Announced With November Release Date, Will Be Google Stadia Launch Title
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.