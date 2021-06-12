Technology News
loading

Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple Face New Antitrust Bills Focussing on Breaking Up Big Tech

Two of the four antitrust bills address the issue of companies, such as Amazon and Google, creating platforms for other businesses and then competing against them.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 June 2021 10:16 IST
Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple Face New Antitrust Bills Focussing on Breaking Up Big Tech
Highlights
  • Two bills introduced by US House of Representatives address tech giants
  • One of them could potentially force the Big Tech firms to sell assets
  • US Chamber of Commerce said it "strongly opposes" the bills' approach

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the US House of Representatives introduced four bills on Friday aimed at reining in the power of the tech giants, with one potentially leading to their break-up.

Two of the bills address the issue of giant companies, such as Amazon.com and Alphabet's Google, creating a platform for other businesses and then competing against those same businesses.

One measure bans platforms from owning subsidiaries that operate on their platform if those subsidiaries compete with other businesses - potentially forcing the Big Tech firms to sell assets.

"From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple, it is clear that these unregulated tech giants have become too big to care," said US Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington state Democrat and sponsor of this measure.

The pro-business US Chamber of Commerce said it "strongly opposes" the bills' approach. "Bills that target specific companies, instead of focusing on business practices, are simply bad policy ... and could be ruled unconstitutional," the Chamber's Neil Bradley said in a statement.

In contrast, Robert Weissman, president of advocacy group Public Citizen, said "Big Tech's unchecked growth and dominance have led to incredible abuses of power that have hurt consumers, workers, small businesses and innovation. That unchecked power ends now."

Representative David Cicilline, the Democratic chair of the antitrust panel, is an original co-sponsor of the bills, as is the top Republican, Ken Buck. The chair of the Judiciary Committee, Jerrold Nadler, also sponsored the bills.

A second measure would make it illegal in most cases for a platform to give preference to its own products on its platform with a hefty fine of 30 percent of the U.S. revenue of the affected business if they violate the measure.

The third bill would require a platform to refrain from any merger unless it can show the acquired company does not compete with any product or service the platform is in.

A fourth would require platforms to allow users to transfer their data elsewhere if they desire, including to a competing business.

In addition to those four, a fifth bill would raise what the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission charge to assess the biggest companies to ensure their mergers are legal and increase the budgets of the agencies. A companion to this has already passed the Senate.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple
Amazon, Flipkart Pleas to Quash Antitrust Case Rejected by Karnataka High Court

Related Stories

Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple Face New Antitrust Bills Focussing on Breaking Up Big Tech
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  3. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  4. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  5. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  7. Realme C21 Review: Android on a Budget
  8. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple Face New Antitrust Bills Focussing on Breaking Up Big Tech
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Pleas to Quash Antitrust Case Rejected by Karnataka High Court
  3. Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy A20 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Reports
  4. Euro 2020 Schedule, Groups, Venues, and How to Watch Globally
  5. Facebook Messenger is Getting Updated With New Themes, Quick Reply Bar, More
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red Still Struggling With February Data Breach, New Information Reveals
  7. Flexiple Co-Founder Shares NoCode Tools That Help Him Run $2-Million Startup
  8. Mi 11 Lite Flipkart Availability Confirmed as Dedicated Page Goes Live Ahead of June 22 Launch
  9. Volkswagen Plans Hourly Subscription For Self-Driving Feature
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch in India This Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com