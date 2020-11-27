Technology News
Amazon Workers in Germany Go on Strike on Black Friday Over Pay, Working Conditions

The strike, called by the powerful Verdi union, is set to last until Saturday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 27 November 2020 09:43 IST
Amazon Workers in Germany Go on Strike on Black Friday Over Pay, Working Conditions

Amazon employs more than 16,000 people in Germany

Highlights
  • Verdi has long wanted Amazon to sign on to regional wage agreements
  • Stoppage affected Amazon distribution facilities in Leipzig and others
  • Amazon said the walkouts were not affecting customer deliveries

Some 2,500 Amazon workers in Germany started a three-day strike Thursday timed to disrupt the online retailer's "Black Friday" sales bonanza.

The strike, called by the powerful Verdi union, is set to last until Saturday and marks the latest escalation in a years-long battle with Amazon for better pay and working conditions.

"We estimate that around 2,500 people went on strike today, a higher number than in similar actions in the past and given the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic, it's a big success," a Verdi spokesman told AFP.

To limit the risk of COVID-19 infections, the union said it was not staging any rallies during the strike.

Amazon in a statement said the walkouts were not affecting customer deliveries since "the majority of employees are working as normal".

The stoppage affected Amazon distribution facilities in Leipzig, Bad Hersfeld, Augsburg, Rheinberg, Werne, and Koblenz.

Verdi has long wanted Amazon to sign on to regional wage agreements covering retail and e-commerce, and has organised numerous walkouts in recent years. 

It also wants Amazon to improve health and safety at work, accusing the retail giant of not doing enough to protect staff from the coronavirus at some of its German sites.

Amazon defended its policies, saying it offered "excellent" wages, benefits and career opportunities in a "modern, safe" work environment.

The company employs more than 16,000 people in Germany and has taken on an additional 10,000 seasonal employees to cope with a boom in online shopping triggered by the pandemic.

