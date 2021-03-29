Technology News
German Trade Union Calls for 4-Day Strike at Amazon Sites Ahead of Easter

Trade union Verdi is demanding a pay increase of 4.5 percent for Amazon workers in the retail and mail order industry.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2021 10:06 IST
German Trade Union Calls for 4-Day Strike at Amazon Sites Ahead of Easter

Amazon said during past calls for strikes 90 percent of employees in logistic centres worked as normal

Highlights
  • Verdi said the strikes signalled an "unofficial start" to wage talks
  • Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany
  • Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States

The trade union Verdi has called for workers at six Amazon sites in Germany to go on strike from Sunday evening for four days in the latest attempt to try to force the US e-commerce group to recognise collective bargaining agreements.

Verdi said the strikes at Amazon's sites in Rheinberg, Werne, Koblenz, Leipzig, and at two locations in Bad Hersfeld signalled an "unofficial start" to wage talks for the retail and mail order industry, which are due to begin in the next few weeks.

"Amazon is making a mint in the coronavirus crisis. For this reason alone, wage evasion must be stopped there," said Verdi representative Orhan Akman.

Verdi is demanding a pay increase of 4.5 percent for workers in the retail and mail order industry.

"This must also be possible at Amazon this year," Akman said.

Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have frequently staged strikes since 2013.

Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States.

Amazon says it offers excellent pay and benefits. It has said during past calls for strikes over 90 percent of employees in the logistic centres worked as normal.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Verdi
Venezuela Calls Facebook Suspension of President Nicolas Maduro 'Digital Totalitarianism'

Related Stories

German Trade Union Calls for 4-Day Strike at Amazon Sites Ahead of Easter
