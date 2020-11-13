Technology News
Amazon Not Shareholder, No Say in Company Affairs: Future Retail Tells Delhi High Court

Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle following an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 November 2020 10:02 IST
The court had issued summons to Amazon, Future Coupons, and Reliance Retail on the Future Retail suit

Highlights
  • The SIAC on October 25 had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon
  • Subsequently, Amazon wrote to SEBI, stock exchanges, and CCI
  • Amazon and Future Coupons have appointed their respective arbitrators

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Thursday told the Delhi High Court that Amazon was not its shareholder and has no say in its affairs and the interim order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) was of no value.

The Future Group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took Future Retail into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.

The SIAC on October 25 had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon barring Future Retail from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

Subsequently, Amazon wrote to market regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator's interim decision as it is a binding order, Future Retail had told the high court.

Justice Mukta Gupta was told by senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Future Retail, that the order of the Emergency Arbitrator was of no value and has no efficacy in law.

"I am entitled to ignore it. I am subject to Indian Courts. If a gentleman sitting in Singapore says something, I can bin that order. It is not to show any disrespect. I''m saying as a matter of law..", Salve contended.

He said Amazon only held shares in Future Coupons, a shareholder in Future Retail, and thus had no say in the affairs of Future Retail.

“Amazon is not even a minority shareholder in Future Retail. How can there be rights conferred upon it,” he submitted, adding that Amazon is asserting minority rights without holding even a single share in Future Retail.

“...thousands may lose jobs, Future Retail may go bankrupt but this great American giant should not be upset! Compare the figures invested by Amazon and what Reliance is offering. That is the amount needed to rescue Future Retail from bankruptcy,” he said.

The submissions on behalf of Future Retail will continue on November 19.

The court had on November 10 sought response of Amazon on Future Retail's plea alleging that the e-commerce major was interfering in its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail on the basis of an interim order by a Singapore arbitrator.

The court had also issued summons to Amazon, Future Coupons, and Reliance Retail on the Future Retail suit and asked them to file their written statements within 30 days.

It had said that the issue of maintainability of the suit, raised by Amazon, would be kept open. Future Coupons and its promoters had also supported Future Retail's claims and contentions.

All three, Future Retail, Future Coupons, and Reliance, contended that if Amazon's claim, that it indirectly invested in Future Retail by investing in Future Coupons, was accepted then it would amount to a violation of Indian foreign direct investment laws which permit only 10 per cent investment by a foreign entity in the multi-brand retail sector.

They had also said that the group company concept cannot be applied in the instant case.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, who had appeared for Amazon, opposed Future Retail 's plea saying all the arguments raised here by it were made before the EA which considered and rejected them. He had said that Future Retail, being a company of the Future Group, would be governed by the arbitration agreement between Future Coupons and Amazon.

He had further argued that Future Coupons has 9.82 per cent stake in Future Retail and since Amazon holds 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, the e-commerce major would only have half of the 9.82 per cent stake in its favour. In August this year, Future had reached an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance.

As per the SIAC interim order, a three-member arbitration panel needs to be set up within 90 days (from the date of the judgement) with one judge each being appointed by Future and Amazon, along with a third neutral judge.

On November 10, Amazon had told the court that it and Future Coupons have appointed their respective arbitrators.

Further reading: Amazon, Future Group, Future Retail, Future Coupons, Reliance, Reliance Retail
Mmhmm App for Virtual Meetings, Launched by Former Evernote CEO, Now Generally Available

