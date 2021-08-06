Technology News
loading

Amazon Scores Big as Supreme Court Stalls Future's $3.4 Billion Retail Deal With Reliance

Amazon had opposed to Future selling its retail assets to Reliance citing existing contracts.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 August 2021 16:32 IST
Amazon Scores Big as Supreme Court Stalls Future's $3.4 Billion Retail Deal With Reliance

Amazon argued the 2019 deal it had with a unit of Future contained clauses prohibiting it from selling

Highlights
  • Amazon and Future have been locked in legal battles
  • Amazon had argued that the order is binding
  • Future had argued it was not

India's top court on Friday handed Amazon a major victory in a dispute where it sought to block its partner Future Group from selling $3.4 billion (roughly Rs. 25,200 crores) in assets to rival Reliance Industries.

The outcome of the tussle involving two of the world's richest men, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani, is seen reshaping India's pandemic-hit shopping sector and deciding if Amazon can blunt Reliance's dominance of the country's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

Amazon and Future have been locked in legal battles over the Future Group deal, with the US firm accusing the Indian group of violating pre-existing contracts when it sold its assets to Reliance. Future has denied any wrongdoing.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said that an interim decision by a Singapore arbitrator in October - that put the deal on hold after finding merit in Amazon's objections - was valid and enforceable in India.

Amazon had argued that the order is binding, while Future had argued it was not. Both sides had agreed to use the Singapore arbitrator in case of disputes when Amazon invested $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,480 crores) in a unit of Future in 2019. The arbitration proceedings are still ongoing.

Shares in Future Retail were up 6 percent ahead of the ruling, but tanked 10 percent and hit a lower-circuit breaker in Mumbai trading after the order. Reliance Industries fell as much as 2.3 percent.

Future Retail said in a statement it had been "advised that it has remedies available in law, which it will exercise." It did not elaborate on the legal options, but said it will take steps to conclude the deal and protect the interests of its stakeholders and workforce.

Amazon said in a statement that it welcomed the court's ruling, adding: "We hope that this will hasten a resolution of this dispute with Future Group.”

Reliance did not respond to a request for comment.

India strictly regulates its retail and e-commerce sector. That has made it difficult for foreign giants like Walmart and Amazon to rapidly expand in one of the world's fastest growing consumer markets, whose retail landscape is dominated by brick-and-mortar retailers.

Liquidation fears

Future had previously said the deal's failure would push the company towards liquidation and impact livelihoods of 50,000 employees and 6,000 small- and medium-sized vendors.

But the arbitrator in October said "economic hardship alone is not a legal ground for disregarding legal obligations".

Future is still trying to convince a Singapore arbitration panel to revoke the October interim decision stalling the deal, a lawyer involved in the case told Reuters on Friday. That decision is expected in coming weeks.

"Everything is clear for Amazon, it is a big win for them. It's for the arbitration panel to decide now," said the lawyer, who declined to be identified.

The dispute started after Future, India's second-largest retailer with over 1,700 stores, entered into a deal last year to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and certain other businesses to Reliance for $3.38 billion (roughly Rs. 25,060 crores), after COVID-19 hit its operations hard.

Amazon, which had its sights set on ultimately owning part of Future's retail assets itself, argued the 2019 deal it had with a unit of Future contained clauses prohibiting the Indian group from selling them to anyone on a "restricted persons" list including Reliance.

Around 1,300 of Future's retail outlets in 400 cities sell groceries. Its budget supermarkets cater to middle-class shoppers, while its upmarket stores offer products like imported cheese and fresh guacamole, relatively rare in India's retail landscape. That makes Future a prized asset for both Reliance and Amazon.

Though the Supreme Court ruling is a shot in the arm for Amazon, it faces another challenge from India's antitrust regulator which recently accused the US firm of concealing facts when it sought approval for the 2019 investment in the Future unit, Reuters has reported. Amazon has said it is confident of addressing those concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Reliance, Future Group
Vivo Y53s Launch in India Set for August 9: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Scores Big as Supreme Court Stalls Future's $3.4 Billion Retail Deal With Reliance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S Pro Goes Official With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. RedmiBook 15 Pro First Impressions: The Redmi Formula for Laptops
  3. Blaupunkt 50-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV Launched in India
  4. Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers Launched in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Google Pixel 5a Price, Launch Date Surface Online
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Scores Big as Supreme Court Stalls Future's $3.4 Billion Retail Deal With Reliance
  2. Vivo Y53s Launch in India Set for August 9: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Mi Pad 5 Series Set to Launch on August 10, Specifications Said to Include Dual Rear Cameras, ‘Smart Pen’
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro White Colour Variant Teased in Official Video, Images
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Spotted on US FCC, Tipping Specifications
  6. Never Before Did the Moon Look This Beautiful. Here's NASA's Latest Photo
  7. The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene and Ending, Explained
  8. Xiaomi Became Number One Smartphone Brand Globally for First Time Ever in June: Counterpoint
  9. Google Pixel 5a Price Leaks, Launch Date Reportedly Set for August 26
  10. IBM, Institutions in India Join Hands to Develop Quantum Computing Skilling in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com