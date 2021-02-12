Technology News
Amazon to Integrate Pantry Within Fresh Store in India, Two-Hour Delivery Offered to Customers

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mysore to get the integrated experience first, as per Amazon.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 12 February 2021 18:16 IST
Amazon offers a wide range of groceries to choose from via its Fresh store

Highlights
  • Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh were separate services so far
  • More cities to see the integration within coming months
  • Customers on Amazon can schedule deliveries between 6am and midnight

Amazon is set to integrate its Pantry services within its Fresh store in India. Until now, Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh were two separate sections within the app or the website. While the former encompassed mostly dry groceries, bulk-buy items, and super-saver packs, the latter comprised items that could be delivered to a customer within a short notice, including daily groceries, perishables, and household products. Amazon on Friday announced that the Pantry will be integrated within Fresh store in the next few weeks.

It should be noted that this service will only be seen in cities where the Fresh service is available. Amazon said in a press release that the new experience will be rolled out to customers in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mysore over the next two weeks. The integration will reach customers in other cities where Fresh is available within the coming months. For the rest of the country, Amazon Pantry will continue operating as it had been doing earlier.

The integration will help customers enjoy a simplified grocery-shopping experience, Amazon said. Earlier, customers would often add items to their cart that would get divided between Pantry and Fresh, that would lead to different delivery times for different products depending on the store. Now, you can expect to order anything from food to pet products and get it delivered at once.

Customers can also opt for free two-hour delivery for all orders over Rs. 600. In cases of orders below that amount, an extra delivery fee of Rs. 29 will be levied. Customers can also schedule their delivery by choosing from multiple slots available from 6am to midnight.

The integration will be available on both the Amazon app and desktop or mobile website.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pantry, Amazon Fresh Pantry Integration
Shayak Majumder
