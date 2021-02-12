Amazon is set to integrate its Pantry services within its Fresh store in India. Until now, Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh were two separate sections within the app or the website. While the former encompassed mostly dry groceries, bulk-buy items, and super-saver packs, the latter comprised items that could be delivered to a customer within a short notice, including daily groceries, perishables, and household products. Amazon on Friday announced that the Pantry will be integrated within Fresh store in the next few weeks.



It should be noted that this service will only be seen in cities where the Fresh service is available. Amazon said in a press release that the new experience will be rolled out to customers in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mysore over the next two weeks. The integration will reach customers in other cities where Fresh is available within the coming months. For the rest of the country, Amazon Pantry will continue operating as it had been doing earlier.

The integration will help customers enjoy a simplified grocery-shopping experience, Amazon said. Earlier, customers would often add items to their cart that would get divided between Pantry and Fresh, that would lead to different delivery times for different products depending on the store. Now, you can expect to order anything from food to pet products and get it delivered at once.

Customers can also opt for free two-hour delivery for all orders over Rs. 600. In cases of orders below that amount, an extra delivery fee of Rs. 29 will be levied. Customers can also schedule their delivery by choosing from multiple slots available from 6am to midnight.



The integration will be available on both the Amazon app and desktop or mobile website.

