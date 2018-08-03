Amazon India on Friday announced the 'Amazon Freedom Sale' that will kick off on August 9. The sale will begin at 12am (midnight) on August 9 and run until 11:59pm on August 12. The company claims that there will be more than 20,000 deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, and TVs among others as well as across brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, JBL, LG, Philips, and Casio. Amazon has additionally tied up with State Bank of India to offer customers an additional cashback of 10 percent when purchasing under the Amazon sale through SBI credit and debit cards. Similarly, there will be EMI options across products.

As per the landing page, the Amazon Freedom Sale will bring up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories and there will be more than 50 offers as well as four new launches. The online marketplace teases that there will be exchange discounts on models such as the OnePlus 6, Realme 1 6GB, Honor 7X, Moto G6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Lite, Honor 7C, Moto E5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Vivo Nex, Nokia 6.1, 10.or G, Oppo F5, LG V30+, and Oppo F7 among others. On the part of new launches, there will be the Honor Play, Huawei Nova 3i, and BlackBerry KEY2. The is also a mentioning of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that is set for a global launch on August 9. This suggests that the handset could be available, at least for pre-orders, during the Amazon sale. Further, there will be up to 75 percent discount on power banks and 80 percent discount on cases and covers alongside minimum 50 percent discount on chargers and 20 percent discount on Bluetooth headsets.

In addition to mobile handsets and accessories, the Amazon sale will bring up to 50 percent discount on consumer electronics products. The online marketplace has confirmed up to Rs. 25,000 discount on laptops, 55 percent discount on digital cameras, 40 percent discount on TVs, 60 percent discount on headphones, 45 percent discount on printers, 40 percent discount on fitness trackers, 40 percent discount on smartwatches, and 25 percent discount on desktops. Likewise, there will be up to 50 percent discount on hard drives, memory cards, pen drives, Bluetooth speakers, and networking devices. It is also teased that there will be some reductions in the prices of the Intel Core i3 notebooks, Canon 1300D, BPL 43-inch full-HD TV, JBL 2.0 soundbar, JBL Go speaker, Seagate 2TB Backup Plus, 32GB microSD card, 64GB OTG pen drive, and Samsung Gear S3 during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Customers buying TVs and appliances under the Amazon Freedom Sale will get up to 40 percent discount. Plus, there will be no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and deals on over 35 brands. There will also be GST benefits on select products.

Amazon has additionally highlighted that there will be some "great discounts" on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle e-readers throughout the Amazon sale. Also, Amazon Prime members will be able to access some exclusive deals and offers as well as get faster delivery options than regular customers.

"The Amazon Freedom Sale has been curated to offer everything customers are looking for this season and more! With new launches, great deals, extra cashback, no cost EMI and convenient exchange options, customers can look forward to a grand celebration on Amazon.in," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President - Category Management, Amazon India, in a statement while announcing the Amazon sale.

