The Amazon Freedom Sale has entered its second day, with deals still available across a number of categories. The Amazon sale is being held to mark India's 72nd Independence Day and comes with dozens of deals and offers across product categories such as mobiles, notebooks, home entertainment gadgets, and audio accessories. Exchange offers and cashback schemes are also part of the Amazon sale, as is a 10 percent discount with SBI credit and debit cards. Users can also avail 5 percent cashback as Amazon Pay balance when orders are paid through UPI, netbanking, and other online payment methods. It will run till August 12.

Among others, the Amazon Freedom Sale includes numerous smartphone offers. The 64GB storage variant of the Honor 7X is available for a discounted price of Rs. 10,999, against its MRP of Rs. 16,999. Users can get up to Rs. 7,600 off on exchanging their old smartphones. Even last year's Honor View 10 has received a discount for its 128GB storage model. The variant is available at a price of Rs. 24,999 in the Amazon sale, compared to its MRP of Rs. 35,999. Lastly, the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 8 can be bought for as low as Rs. 55,900 in the Amazon sale, however you might want to wait it out for the Galaxy Note 9 that launches later today.

Launched back in September last year, the 10.or G has a discounted price tag of Rs. 5,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB RAM one in the sale. This seems like a great price for this budget smartphone that runs stock Android out-of-the-box. Even the Huawei P20 Lite is available for a discounted price of Rs. 16,999 during the Amazon sale.

Apart from mobile deals, Amazon's Freedom Sale is offering a substantial discount on Acer's high-end Nitro AN515-51 laptop that comes with features including a 15.6-inch panel, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The laptop is available for Rs. 72,900 instead of the usual Rs. 1,09,999. Amazon Fire TV Stick is available at Rs. 3,199, however that is a deal exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

The Amazon sale also sees up to 40 percent discount is available on select models of LED TVs, up to 55 percent off on DSLR cameras, up to Rs. 25,000 discount on affordable laptops, up to 50 percent discount on pen drives, and more from brands such as Sony, Canon, HP, Sanyo, and WD.

