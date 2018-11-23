NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon France Targeted by Environmentalists in 'Black Friday' Protest

, 23 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon France Targeted by Environmentalists in 'Black Friday' Protest

Highlights

  • Environmental activists dumped mounds of broken electronics, appliances
  • They accused Amazon of encouraging over-consumption
  • Amazon has been falling short on recycling, they said

Environmental activists dumped mounds of broken electronics, appliances and other waste at the French headquarters of Amazon on Friday, accusing the e-commerce giant of encouraging over-consumption while falling short on recycling.

Around 40 people converged on the company's offices in the northern Paris suburb of Clichy to dump washing machines, old computer screens, tangles of power cords and other items to coincide with the busy "Black Friday" Thanksgiving holiday sale.

"We're accusing Amazon in particular of violating the law by not putting in place a system for collecting electronics and recycling them properly. It's a waste of resources," Alma Dufour of Friends of the Earth told AFP.

"The business model of the second-largest retailer of electronics in France is based on runaway over-consumption," Dufour said.

"They offer cut-rate prices and offer delivery that gets faster and faster, something that isn't compatible with climate change targets," she added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: France, Amazon
Xiaomi President Shares Image of Mi Mix 3 Running on 5G Network, Launch Imminent
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 Launch Expected in Hawaii on December 4
Pricee
Amazon France Targeted by Environmentalists in 'Black Friday' Protest
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specs
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Sells Over 6 Lakh Units in Its First Sale in India
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Sale: Jio and Other Launch Offers Detailed
  6. Google Pulls Apps Installed Over 500,000 Times Containing Malware: Report
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date Broken Internationally
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs Galaxy A7 (2018)
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review
  10. Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.