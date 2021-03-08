Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon Food Delivery Service Expands to 62 PIN Codes in Bengaluru a Little Over 9 Months After Launch

Amazon Food Delivery Service Expands to 62 PIN Codes in Bengaluru a Little Over 9 Months After Launch

As an introductory offer, Amazon Food is available without any packaging fees for all customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 March 2021 16:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Food Delivery Service Expands to 62 PIN Codes in Bengaluru a Little Over 9 Months After Launch

Amazon Food has started covering various popular localities in Bengaluru through the latest expansion

Highlights
  • Amazon Food has been expanded across Bengaluru
  • The food delivery service was launched in May last year
  • Amazon Food was initially limited to four pin codes in the city

Amazon on Monday announced the expansion of its food delivery service — Amazon Food — across Bengaluru. The service, which was initially started in four PIN codes in the city, is now available across a total of 62 PIN codes covering localities such as Whitefield, HSR, Sarjapur, Koramangala, Indiranagar, MG Road, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Frazer Town, Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, and Vijayanagar, among others. The new move by the US e-commerce giant is likely to make the competition tougher for Swiggy and Zomato as both are already facing difficulties due to regular increase in fuel prices in the country.

As an introductory offer, Amazon has waived off packaging fees for all customers using the Amazon Food service. The company is, however, charging a delivery fee of Rs. 19 for customers who don't have its Prime membership. The service is free for Prime members, though.

Amazon said that customers in Bengaluru could choose from a wide range of 48 cuisines and dishes such as Indian, Chinese, Italian, Biryani, Burgers, and desserts from over 2,500 restaurants and cloud kitchens. The service is notably accessible for ordering food between 7am and 11pm on a daily basis.

“With the expansion of Amazon Food in Bengaluru, we continue in our endeavour to offer unmatched convenience and value while being a part of their everyday lives. Amazon Food brings some of the city's top restaurants including national outlets and as well as local favourites which are popular and follow strict delivery and safety protocols,” said Sameer Khetarpal, Director – Category Management, Amazon India.

Amazon Food currently offers food delivery from brands such as Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway, Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Chai Point, Freshmenu, MOJO Pizza, Punjab Grill, and Box 8. It also lists some of the popular food outlets of Bengaluru, including Adiga's, Empire, A2B, Anand Sweets, Kannan Café, Toscano, Toit, Burma Burma, Mamagoto, Brik Oven, Gilly's, Big Pitcher, Kapoor's Café, Chinita, Windmills Craftworks, and Polar Bear.

Customers in any of the eligible localities can access the Amazon Food service through the Amazon India app. It is available under the Shop by Category section, though users can also find it by searching for “Amazon Food” in the search bar. A dedicated Food icon is also visible for customers who have entered any of the supported PIN codes in the Amazon app. However, it is important to point out that the service is not yet available through the Amazon site.

Amazon Food was launched in May last year — at a time when the national lockdown was in place across India that restricted physical access for most of the citizens. However, the company hasn't provided any details showing how it performed over the last nine months of its launch. There is also no clarity on when and where the food delivery service will be expanded in the future.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Food, Amazon, food delivery, Amazon India
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Outlook Hack ‘Active Threat’, Says White House Despite Patch

Related Stories

Amazon Food Delivery Service Expands to 62 PIN Codes in Bengaluru a Little Over 9 Months After Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Series to Launch on March 23, Hasselblad Camera Tie-Up Announced
  2. Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Begins: Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, More
  3. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  4. Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
  5. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Impressions: More Features Than Ever
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut India Pricing, Release Time Announced
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Surface Online Ahead of Announcement
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  10. Moto G10 Power Key Features, Flipkart Availability Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi TV India Launch Date Confirmed for March 17
  2. Mi 10S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup Confirmed to Launch on March 10
  3. Amazon Food Delivery Service Expands to 62 PIN Codes in Bengaluru a Little Over 9 Months After Launch
  4. Microsoft Outlook Hack ‘Active Threat’, Says White House Despite Patch
  5. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version for Xbox Now in Testing: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Live Images Leak; Galaxy A72 Specifications Surface in Detail
  7. Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,999
  8. SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSDs With Up to 2,000MBps Read and Write Speeds Launched in India
  9. Marshall Mode II True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds With IPX5 Water Resistance Launched
  10. OnePlus 9 Series Launch Date Set for March 23, Company Confirms While Announcing Tie-Up With Hasselblad
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com