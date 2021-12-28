Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Amazon, Flipkart’s Operational Permission Must Be Withdrawn, CBI Probe Needed: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Amazon, Flipkart’s Operational Permission Must Be Withdrawn, CBI Probe Needed: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Amazon is "on a spree" to acquire brick and mortar retail outlets along with its e-commerce retail activities, SJM claimed.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 December 2021 17:07 IST
Amazon, Flipkart’s Operational Permission Must Be Withdrawn, CBI Probe Needed: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

Photo Credit: Reuters

The SJM has also demanded a CBI probe into the operations of the e-commerce companies

Highlights
  • SJM claims ecommerce companies are "blatantly contravening rules"
  • The SJM has accused companies like Amazon, Flipkart of breaking FDI rules
  • According to SJM FDI (foreign direct investment) regulations are violated

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has demanded that the government should immediately withdraw permissions given to e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart-Walmart to operate in India as they are "blatantly contravening rules".

In a resolution passed at its national conclave recently, the outfit also demanded a CBI probe into the operations of Amazon, Flipkart-Walmart and other multinational e-commerce companies, alleging that they are doing business in India "blatantly" violating the FDI (foreign direct investment) regulations.

"Foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail trade is regulated through the FDI Policy. Foreign players cannot have inventory based model to operate (in India). They are also barred from influencing prices by cash burning models. Multinational e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Walmart/Flipkart are blatantly contravening rules and operating uncontrolled in India," claimed the SJM resolution passed at its 15th national conclave in Gwalior on December 26.

Amazon is "on a spree" to acquire brick and mortar retail outlets along with its e-commerce retail activities, the SJM claimed, adding that the company's investment in Shoppers Stop and More Retail chain are "some major steps in this direction." "From 2017-18 to 2019-20, just in three years, Amazon has spent Rs 9,788 crore on legal and professional fees in India. Internal sources have exposed that the money is being routed through these accounts for bribing officials in India," it alleged.

This "proves" that licenses and permissions obtained by "all such e-commerce companies" were obtained "fraudulently using unfair means", it added.

"This is a very serious matter. The Rashtriya Sabha of Swadeshi Jagran Manch demands that all the permissions given to these companies be withdrawn forthwith and all their activities be declared illegal," the SJM demanded in the resolution.

"The entire matter should be investigated by the CBI and as soon as the government officers including people sitting in the high offices, gaining from these companies, directly or indirectly, are identified, they should be sent on leave to ensure a fair investigation into the entire matter; and be punished for their offences," it added.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon India, Flipkart, Flipkart Walmart, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, SJM, Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, Ecommerce
Samsung’s Galaxy Store Contains Apps That Could Infect Phones With Malware: Report

Related Stories

Amazon, Flipkart’s Operational Permission Must Be Withdrawn, CBI Probe Needed: Swadeshi Jagran Manch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  2. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  3. MIUI 13 Set to Launch Alongside Xiaomi 12 Series on Tuesday
  4. Fire-Boltt Almighty Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched
  5. Mi TV EA70 2022 4K TV With 70-Inch Display Launched: All Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Matte Black, White Colours Appear in Live Images
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 3 Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9 Pro+ Reportedly Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Realme C31 Spotted on Multiple Sites
  2. Amazon, Flipkart’s Operational Permission Must Be Withdrawn, CBI Probe Needed: Swadeshi Jagran Manch
  3. Samsung’s Galaxy Store Contains Apps That Could Infect Phones With Malware: Report
  4. Zoom Acquires Broadcast Tools for Professional, Large-Scale Virtual Events
  5. Ozzy Osbourne Jumps Onto NFT Bandwagon With Bat-Themed Collection, Adds One-of-a-Kind Feature
  6. China Slams US After Space Station’s ‘Close Encounters’ With Elon Musk’s Satellites
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased, to Retail on Amazon
  8. Amazon Customer’s Choice Smartphone & Smart TV Awards 2021 Winners: iPhone 13 Named Smartphone of the Year
  9. Vivo Y75 5G BIS Listing Suggests Upcoming India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  10. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com