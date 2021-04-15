Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • E Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government

E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government

“It will be highly unfair if the e-commerce players are allowed to deliver all kinds of goods,” the CAIT wrote in a letter sent to the government.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 April 2021 14:21 IST
E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon has requested the Maharashtra government to allow non-essential deliveries in the state

Highlights
  • CAIT wrote a letter to Piyush Goyal for e-commerce restrictions
  • Traders said an “uneven level-playing field” will be created for them
  • E-commerce companies have demanded non-essential deliveries

Offline traders in India have urged the government to not allow e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart to sell and deliver non-essential goods in the areas where curfew or lockdown has been implemented owing to the COVID-19 spread. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), that is claimed to represent more than eight crore traders through over 40 thousand trade associations, on Thursday passed on the request through a letter written to Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. It is aimed to overcome the recent demand for allowing essential order deliveries by e-commerce companies in Maharashtra where the government brought new restrictions earlier this week.

“It will be highly unfair if the e-commerce players are allowed to deliver all kinds of goods, whereas brick-and-mortar retailers are allowed to deal only in essential commodities,” reads the letter, a copy of which is with Gadgets 360.

The CAIT also said that the selling of non-essentials via e-commerce platforms would create an “uneven level-playing field” for the traders whose shops would remain shut for compliance of the curfew orders.

“The sinister designs of these companies to take advantage of Corona pandemic is a shameful act and shows that they are least bothered for any pandemic or casualties and are more interested in spreading wings of their business on the coffin of the people,” the traders' body said.

Further, the CAIT asked how the e-commerce portals would be able to deliver non-essential goods since they operate as a pure marketplace and were not allowed to own any inventory. The traders registered with e-commerce companies as sellers won't be in a position to deliver goods due to remain under lockdown, it noted.

The letter written by the CAIT comes in response to the requests made by e-commerce companies to the Maharashtra government to allow non-essential deliveries through their platforms under the ongoing restrictions.

“Currently, we are enabling deliveries of essential products in the state of Maharashtra in line with new guidelines set by the government. However, there is learning from the last one year that urgent customer needs vary across households and it is challenging to define a static essentials list; therefore we request the government to allow delivery of all products as soon as possible,” an Amazon India spokesperson said in a prepared statement emailed to Gadgets 360.

In addition to the guidelines issued in Maharashtra recently, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the implementation of weekend curfew in the capital city. It has restricted non-essential services to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CAIT, Amazon, Flipkart, ecommerce, Online Deliveries
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  2. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  4. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  5. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  6. Mumbai Officials Say 24-Hour Deliveries Allowed After Zomato Calls Out Swiggy
  7. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  8. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
  9. iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 Developer Beta 8 Released by Apple: How to Install
  10. TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, 20L+, 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery
  2. Realme 8 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch; to Feature 90Hz Display, Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Mumbai Officials Say 24-Hour Food Deliveries Allowed, After Zomato CEO Calls Out Swiggy on Twitter
  4. Vivo Y11 Getting Android 11-Based Funtouch OS 11 Update in India: Report
  5. E-Commerce Platforms Shouldn’t Be Allowed Non-Essential Deliveries in Curfew Areas, Traders Urge Government
  6. Samsung Galaxy A60 Getting Android 11 Update With March 2021 Security Patch: Report
  7. Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV With Google Assistant and HDR Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 31,900
  8. TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Up to 10 Days Battery Life, Plethora of Health Monitoring Sensors Launched
  9. ACT HomeCam Security Camera Launched in India: All the Details
  10. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy in India From Local Firm CleanMax
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com