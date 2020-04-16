Technology News
loading

E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20

You can start adding items to your cart on Amazon or Flipkart.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 16 April 2020 14:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20

Home Ministry issued an order giving relaxations to several sectors, including e-commerce

Highlights
  • The likes of Amazon and Flipkart can operate starting April 20
  • Activities will not be allowed in containment zones
  • Vehicles relating to such activities will be allowed to ply

The government on Wednesday announced that it will allow e-commerce services as a part of its relaxation guidelines amid the ongoing countrywide lockdown put in place due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The relaxation to the e-commerce companies will come into force on April 20. It comes as a huge relief for e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal and also for their customers who are unable to purchase items as the shops are shut due to lockdown orders.

The latest guidelines were issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the initial lockdown of three weeks is being extended until May 3. In his speech, the prime minister had said that some concessions will be given in areas where the spread of COVID-19 has been under control.

The government, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “Digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now.”

As a part of the guidelines, the Home Ministry has allowed the plying of vehicles involved in the e-commerce operations.

“Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the new guidelines read. The relaxations will not apply in areas which have been declared coronavirus containment hotspots.

The MHA guidelines further said, “All facilities in the supply chains of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate.”

Even during the initial lockdown, e-commerce companies had been allowed to operate but for supplying only essential items. There were reports of challenges, faced by workers involved in the delivery of e-commerce goods, like harassment by police and difficulty in procuring passes for their logistics. Apart from these issues, it will be important for companies like Amazon, Flipkart and delivery service providers like eKart, Delhivery, etc. to ensure the safety of delivery executives and the customers by maintaining strict hygiene standards and social distancing.

Additionally, through the guidelines, the government has also allowed the IT companies to function with 50 percent staff from April 20.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Coronavirus, COVID 19, Amazon, Flipkart, Coronavirus Lockdown, Ministry of Home Affairs
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday
Mobiles, TVs, Laptops to Be Available on E-Commerce Platforms From April 20

Related Stories

E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  3. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  4. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  5. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  8. OxygenOS on OnePlus 8 Series Brings New Dark Theme, and a Lot More
  9. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
#Latest Stories
  1. Mobiles, TVs, Laptops to Be Available on E-Commerce Platforms From April 20
  2. E-Commerce Companies Allowed to Resume Full Operations From April 20
  3. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India on Friday
  4. Motorola Edge Leaked Live Image Tips Triple Rear Cameras With 64-Megapixel Main Shooter
  5. Aarogya Setu: NITI Aayog Defends the App Against the Criticism of Privacy Groups
  6. NASA Says Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planet Found Hidden in Early Kepler Data
  7. Pokemon Go Adding New Features to Keep Players Indoors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Samsung Achieves 'Industry’s Fastest' 5G Speeds Using mmWave Technology
  9. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite/ OnePlus Z?
  10. Nokia 9.3 PureView Tipped to Sport 120Hz Display, 108-Megapixel Main Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com