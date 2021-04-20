Technology News
Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown

Amazon and Flipkart have informed customers about the change.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 April 2021 15:26 IST
Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon has urged the Delhi government to allow movement of all products

Highlights
  • Amazon and Flipkart have suspended non-essential deliveries in Delhi
  • The companies earlier had to take a similar move in Maharashtra
  • Delhi lockdown is in place until Monday, April 26

Amazon and Flipkart have suspended deliveries of non-essential items in Delhi due to the lockdown that the state government has imposed owing to a massive surge in coronavirus cases. The online marketplaces are still delivering essentials such as food and grocery products and health as well as personal care items in the capital city. This move by Amazon and Flipkart comes just days after both e-commerce companies suspended non-essential order deliveries in Maharashtra. The Delhi lockdown that came into force last evening is applicable throughout the city until Monday, April 26.

To inform customers about the suspension of non-essential deliveries, Amazon has put a banner on its site. It says, “In light of the latest government guidelines, we are taking orders of essential products only. Deliveries may take longer than normal.”

Customers also get a message on non-essential product listings such as related to electronic devices and home appliances that mentions the item cannot be shipped to the selected delivery location.

Unlike Amazon, Flipkart doesn't have a banner placed on its homepage. The Flipkart mobile app, however, carries a notice that says, “Product availability may vary as per the government regulations for your zone.”

amazon flipkart non essential deliveries suspension screenshots gadgets 360 Amazon Flipkart

Amazon and Flipkart have put banners to inform customers about the ongoing restriction

 

Both Amazon and Flipkart are providing deliveries of essential products. Customers may face some delays in their deliveries as well.

“Currently, we are enabling deliveries of essential products in line with new guidelines set by the government,” an Amazon India spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Gadgets 360.

“However, we have learnt from customers over the last one year that urgent needs vary across households and it is challenging to define a static essentials list. We request the Delhi Government to allow delivery and inter / intra state movement of all products to enable people to maintain social distancing norms. E-commerce is the safest way to serve consumers' needs while supporting livelihoods of lakhs of small and medium businesses including the local shops.”

Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The government order following the virtual press briefing by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that deliveries of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment shall be allowed through e-commerce during the lockdown. E-passes have been provided for initiating essential deliveries.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government restricted Amazon and Flipkart to process non-essential deliveries through their platforms. The companies requested the state government to allow the deliveries. However, trade body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged the Commerce Minister not to consider the requests raised by the e-commerce companies.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments.
