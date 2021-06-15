Technology News
loading

Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies

Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe into Amazon and Flipkart practices in January last year.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2021 13:19 IST
Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies

The probe into Amazon is restarting at a time when it is battling accusations from offline retailers

Highlights
  • The CCI initiated a probe in January last year
  • The companies have denied wrongdoing
  • Amazon and Flipkart are likely to appeal

India's antitrust watchdog plans to expedite a restarted probe into allegations of anti-competitive behaviour at Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart, as it intensifies scrutiny of big-tech firms, two people close to the matter said.

The comments come as major US technology firms including Twitter and Facebook are at loggerheads with the government over issues such as data privacy bills and policies some industry executives have called protectionist.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a probe in January last year on the basis of a complaint alleging Amazon and Flipkart promoted select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and that deep discounts stifled competition.

The companies have denied wrongdoing.

Near-immediate legal challenges from the pair stalled the probe for over a year until a court last week allowed it to resume, having dismissed arguments that the CCI lacked evidence.

Though Amazon and Flipkart are likely to appeal, the CCI plans to demand information from them related to the allegations "as quickly as possible", said one of the people, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The investigation "will be expedited", the person said. Such investigations in India typically take months to complete.

Amazon declined to comment. Flipkart and the CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

Priority

The CCI is speeding up all cases involving big technology firms, including by deploying additional officers for some cases and working to more stringent internal deadlines, said the two people, who are familiar with the watchdog's thinking.

"Cases involving digital firms are getting a priority at CCI as they can have significant impact on the economy and Indian startups," said one of the people.

Last year, the CCI began reviewing allegations of Google abusing the position of its Android operating system in the smart TV market, and is likely to soon order a comprehensive antitrust investigation, the people said.

Google declined to comment.

Such a probe would be the third against Google, with the Alphabet unit already battling cases relating to Android as well as its payment app.

The CCI is also investigating practices at MakeMyTrip and privacy policy changes at Facebook's WhatsApp.

Preferential treatment

The probe into Amazon and Flipkart is restarting at a time when both are battling accusations from offline retailers that their complex business structures allow them to circumvent foreign investment rules for e-commerce.

In February, a Reuters investigation based on Amazon documents showed the e-tailer for years gave preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its Indian platform. While arguing to restart the probe, the CCI told a court in Karnataka state that the Reuters report corroborated evidence.

Amazon, which has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller", told the court it disagreed with the Reuters report.

The antitrust body will examine the Reuters report and could use it as part of its investigation, one of the people said.

"The CCI's plan to move faster on such cases is in line with other antitrust regulators globally that are investigating digital markets like e-commerce and online search, which are dynamic and evolving fast," said an Indian antitrust lawyer who represents tech firms.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon India, Cloudtail
HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched

Related Stories

Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Down Again for Some Users
  9. Facebook, Instagram Face Court Notice Over Content Related to Hindu Deities
  10. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Seen From Closed Alpha: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched
  2. Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
  3. NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s
  4. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
  5. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  6. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  7. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
  8. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain After Musk's Tweets, But Will There Be Another Bull Run?
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
  10. Cryptocurrency Sees Second Week of Outflows; Ether Posts Record Outflows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com